AROUND & ABOUT

Heavyweight Andrew Golota was injured and a passenger killed today when their Mercedes-Benz veered into the path of a semi-trailer truck near Davenport, Iowa. Golota, 31, was driving westbound on Interstate 80 when the car went out of control and crossed the median shortly after midnight. WOC-AM reported that Golota had a broken collarbone. Tadeusz Godlewski, 49, of Roselle, Ill., was pronounced dead at Genesis hospital.

Ali-Frazier IV? Jacqui Frazier Lyde, the daughter of former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, has decided to become a professional boxer and wants to fight against Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila, the New York Post reported today.

"It would be a great draw," the 38-year-old Lyde told the newspaper. "It would establish Laila financially, and then I would establish her horizontally." The fathers fought three bouts. Ali is 5-foot-10, 168 pounds, and Lyde is 5-9, 186.

Maryland has extended the contract of football coach Ron Vanderlinden for two years to Jan. 31, 2004.

BASKETBALL TONIGHT

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team, which bowed at home Saturday to Northern Illinois by 31, attempts to provide interim coach Reggie Witherspoon his first triumph again tonight at 7:30, when the Bulls play a Mid-American Conference game at Akron (6-2), which owns a 23-point victory over NIU.

The Zips are riding a three-game winning streak, with their latest victory a two-point win at Rhode Island Saturday.

UB, 2-7, is 0-4 under Witherspoon, and winless in December. Buffalo's Louis Campbell is 19th in the MAC in scoring, averaging 13.7 points.