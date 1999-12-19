N. TONAWANDA MAYOR-ELECT GETS BUDGET OVERVIEW

North Tonawanda Mayor-elect Mary C. Kabasakalian and incoming Common Council members have been given a year 2000 city budget overview by City Accountant David R. Jakubaszek.

Jakubaszek recommended a "team concept" to reaching budget agreement between the mayor, Council members, department heads, city employees and groups.

Attending the session were Council Members Michael P. Carney, Phillip R. Rizzo, Pamela A. Hogan and Daniel L. Rey, and the lone holdover from this year's Council, Alderwoman Catherine G. Schwandt of the 1st Ward.

Jakubaszek said he was instructed to set up a meeting with city department heads for Jan. 8, and give a tentative direction to schedule budget workshop meetings on three consecutive Saturdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29.

The work sessions are open to the public. A new budget must be adopted by Feb. 15, 2000