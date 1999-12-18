CAR FLIPS, SCAJAQUADA CLOSED

The Scajaquada Expressway from the Grant Street exit westbound to the Niagara Thruway was closed to traffic for about two hours Saturday morning after a vehicle operated by a Buffalo man spun out of control, hit a guardrail and flipped over.

Buffalo police report that David I. Serota, 33, of Parkside Avenue, was traveling west on Route 198 near Niagara Street when he skidded on black ice and struck the guardrail at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Serota was taken to Erie County Medical Center for observation. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

The section of the expressway was reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m.