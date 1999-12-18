2 WORKERS HURT IN COLLAPSEOF BUILDING IN HARLEM

Two men were injured, one seriously, when a five-story building partially collapsed in Harlem on Saturday morning.

One man was partially buried in rubble and had to be dug out, Fire Department Deputy Chief Malachy McCann said. He was taken to St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital, where he was listed in stable but serious condition.

A second man was able to pull himself out of the building and suffered only minor injuries, McCann said.

The men had been working on the unoccupied building at Lexington Avenue and 122nd Street. They were moving scaffolding at the rear of the building when part of the rear wall and floors collapsed, McCann said.

Police brought in dogs and sensitive listening equipment to make sure that no others were trapped in the rubble.