WOMAN IS GIVEN JAIL, PROBATION FOR ROLE IN RESTAURANT ROBBERY

A Salamanca woman was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to jail and probation for her part in a restaurant robbery.

Jesse Brown, 22, of Crawford Street was sentenced by Judge Larry M. Himelein to six months in jail and five years of probation for her guilty plea to second-degree assault in a March 25 incident at Wicker's Restaurant in Salamanca. She and three others committing a robbery assaulted two people who work there, court officials said.

In other proceedings Monday:

Clara Jane Pelton, 40, of Bradford, Pa., was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation, and ordered to pay $2,800 restitution for her guilty plea to third-degree burglary for an April 22 incident in Allegany.

Paul W. Lounsbury, 50, of Allegany was sentenced to four months of weekends in jail and five years of probation, including six months of electronic monitoring, and was fined $5,000 for his guilty plea to driving while intoxicated in connection with a Feb. 5 arrest in Allegany. He also was ordered to perform 16 weekends of service.

Daniel G. Tidd, 31, of Kill Buck was sentenced to five years of probation, including six months of electronic monitoring, and was fined $3,000 for his guilty plea to driving while intoxicated July 17 in Salamanca, when he had a blood-alcohol level of .23 percent.

Rodney J. Bates, 28, of Gowanda was sentenced to five years of probation and fined $3,000 for his guilty plea to DWI on May 9 in Little Valley.

Christopher D. Nolan, 29, of Olean was given a conditional discharge for a year after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a prescription, on Feb. 14 in Olean.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 10 for Giovanni A. Sciotti, 16, of Olean, who pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in a Sept. 10 break-in in Portville.