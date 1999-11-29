MARY CERRA MCCARTHY, FORMER SECRETARY

Mary Cerra McCarthy, secretary to the director of financial aid at the University at Buffalo from 1960 to 1977, died Friday (Nov. 26, 1999) in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, after a long illness. She was 84.

A North Tonawanda resident for close to 80 years, Mrs. McCarthy also assisted in the family business, the former McCarthy's Market at 104 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, during the 1940s and 1950s.

"She was a person whose family always came first in her life," said a daughter, Raphaelle "Rae" Proefrock of North Tonawanda. "Family was very important to her. She was also a great gardener. She loved to garden."

Born Mary Cerra in Akeley, Pa., she lived in Warren, Pa., before moving to North Tonawanda with her family as a child. She was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School.

An active member of the YWCA of the Tonawandas and the North Tonawanda PTA Council, she held offices in both organizations in the late 1940s and 1950s. She was a charter member of the Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier, serving as its secretary for its first 15 years.

Survivors, besides her daughter Raphaelle, include her husband of 60 years, William C. McCarthy Jr.; another daughter, Elaine Kurasiewicz of North Tonawanda; a brother, John Cerra of North Tonawanda; a sister, Josephine DeLuca of Los Gatos, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ascension Catholic Church, 168 Robinson St., North Tonawanda.