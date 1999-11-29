CH. 4 EXPECTS TO BE ON SATELLITE SOON

Leftovers after the Thanksgiving Day holiday:

Though the Buffalo TV market has slipped to No. 45 in the nation, one local general manager expects that Direct TV will likely include the area in the early stages of its plan to offer local television broadcast stations to subscribers.

Channel 4 General Manager Lou Verruto said Monday that if it happens we will have the National Football League to thank. Verruto said that his station engineers have told him that Direct TV plans to initially make local TV stations available in the Top 30 markets and the markets that include NFL teams. Besides Buffalo, the NFL cities that aren't in the Top 30 markets are Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans and Green Bay.

Verruto speculates that the smaller NFL cities make the list because Direct TV already has a large subscriber base in those markets consisting of customers who purchase its NFL Sunday Ticket Package to view all the games played on Sunday afternoon.

"I hope it is true," said Channel 29 General Manager Don Moran, hearing of Verruto's speculation. "I want those 6 percent to 7 percent of satellite viewers to get our station instead of a Fox affiliate from elsewhere."

Moran said the new rule will be a "windfall" here because there are areas south of Buffalo with rocky terrain that can't get Channel 29 over the air and can't get cable, either. He says that he hears from viewers in those circumstances all the time.

Direct TV will be able to offer local stations because Congress recently approved new rules that allow satellite companies to sell local broadcast channels to their customers. Analysts are predicting the new rules will lead to defections from cable, which presently has 70 million customers to Direct TV's 7.8 million and Dish TV's 3.1 million.

The new rules also may lead to lower cable rates, since cable operators like Adelphia will want to maintain their subscriber base in the face of increased competition.

The "60 Minutes" story by correspondent Steve Kroft Sunday on National Guard Capt. Gordon Hess didn't cover much ground that wasn't addressed previously by Buffalo News reporter Michael Beebe. But the Army's claim that the Jamestown man committed suicide and wasn't murdered was certainly belittled on a national stage.

The program had a few more forensic experts questioning the Army's conclusion. It was a strong story but it would have been even stronger if the Swedish expert who believed it was a homicide had agreed to an on-camera interview.

The only motivation that Kroft's piece offered for the Army's ruling was that it botched the case by initially mishandling the crime scene and wasn't about to change its first ruling.

The piece included an interview with Hess' widow, Doreen, who has unsuccessfully battled to change the Army's findings.

As was previously reported, Hess' body was found with six stab wounds in his neck and 20 in his chest, including two that penetrated his heart and four that went through his lungs.

Sorry I haven't mentioned it before, but Channel 2's new weekend co-anchor, Mike Corbin, has one of the best voices on local television.

Am I the only one who watches "The West Wing" Tuesday on Canada's CTV affiliate instead of on Wednesday on Channel 2, the NBC affiliate in town?

UPN, which is carried locally on WNGS-TV, Channel 67, appears to have a minor hit on its hands, "Seven Days." And it has a local angle. One of the producers is Alfonse Ruggiero Jr., a Buffalo native who used to write for "Wiseguy."

Is it just me or has Matthew Perry (Chandler) of "Friends" bulked up a little this season?

Heard on Canadian radio that prosecutors are trying to prevent the airing on CTV of an upcoming "Law & Order" episode based on the case involving sex killer Paul Bernardo and his former wife, Karla. The episode hasn't been scheduled as yet. Since the series also runs on Channel 2 and is carried on Canadian cable, it would seem a tough legal argument to win. Even if it doesn't air on CTV, many Canadian viewers will be able to see it on Buffalo television.

The new "National Enquirer TV" syndicated program is doing pretty well nationally but is battling local news in this market, carried at 11 p.m. on Channel 49. The program recently added former MSNBC anchor Susan Campos to team with Mike Walker. Campos is supposed to add credibility. Not that the TV show is as outrageous as the supermarket magazine. It just carries headlines like "Woody Allen, Homeless" before explaining that Allen sold his $15 million New York residence and is having trouble finding a fancy place that will allow him and his wife into the building.

NBC is wise to move the best new program of the season, "Freaks and Geeks," to Mondays and away from 8 p.m. Saturday. Don't just take my word about how terrific this series is. On the rare Saturday night that my teen-age son had to stay home, he watched it and raved. In January, it moves to 8 p.m. Mondays in place of two losers -- "Suddenly Susan" and "Veronica's Closet."

Stay tuned for Dr. Laura on TV. Channel 2 reportedly has purchased the local rights to the radio star's new show, which will premiere in the fall.

If I had a nickel for every time someone asked, "Is that your final answer?" on television these days, I'd be a millionaire. The final straw came Sunday morning when Tim Russert of "Meet the Press" asked one young daughter of political consultants James Carville and Mary Matalin if picking the Bills as the best team in the NFL was her final answer.

So Granite Broadcasting, Channel 7's owner, appears ready to pay $23 million for WNGS? Imagine what it would have had to pay if the UPN affiliate actually had a 1 rating in this market?

Finally, did you catch the two-hour Thanksgiving episode of "Providence" on Friday night? Talk about an over-stuffed turkey.