PROTESTANT, CATHOLIC PARTIES MEET TO FORM FIRST CABINET IN N. IRELAND

Northern Ireland's rival parties gathered today to form a Protestant-Catholic Cabinet that will bring together bitter enemies and transfer power from British to local hands for the first time in a generation.

The Northern Ireland Assembly -- the only branch of local government yet formed under last year's Good Friday peace accord -- will confirm who will hold which posts in a 12-member Cabinet drawn equally from the province's British Protestant and Irish Catholic parties.

The breakthrough following more than a year's deadlock became possible after the major Protestant party, the Ulster Unionists, narrowly voted Saturday to drop its long-held policy of requiring Irish Republican Army disarmament before the Cabinet's formation.

Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble has already received the top post of first minister.

The posts are being allocated in accordance with the strength of the province's four parties: four Ulster Unionists; four members of the moderate Catholic Social Democratic and Labor Party, including the No. 2 post; two from the hard-line Protestant Democratic Unionist Party; and two for the IRA-linked Sinn Fein party.

Sinn Fein's candidates are Bairbre de Brun, a teacher, and Martin McGuinness, the IRA's reputed former commander.

Both of the Democratic Unionists' likely candidates, Peter Robinson and Nigel Dodds, have been targets of IRA assassins and have vowed never to sit in the same Cabinet room as McGuinness.