STUDENTS PREPARE FOR OPENING OF FALLS YOUTH COURT IN JANUARY

The U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants a fair trial by a jury of their peers. But what if you're 14 years old and your peers are too young to serve on your jury?

Well, now you can ask to be tried in a court where all the jurors -- as well as the judge, the prosecutor and your defense lawyer -- are 13 to 18 years old.

The new Niagara Falls Youth Court will start hearing cases in January. And since September, teen-age volunteers have been meeting every Saturday morning at the Police Department for training on how to be a judge, a prosecutor, a defense lawyer.

If the teen-ager who has been accused of a criminal offense or a school infraction is willing to admit guilt, the jury will decide the penalty, after listening to witnesses from both sides and arguments from teens acting as prosecutors and defense lawyers.

Youth Court organizers say the key to preventing violence and other misbehavior is to make wayward youths a part of the solution.

Art Eberthart, coordinator of the project, said students have responded enthusiastically to the creation of the Youth Court under the Juvenile Justice Board, in cooperation with the Niagara Falls School District, the city and the Niagara Police Athletic League.

"We did not have to chase kids down to start this program," he said. "They came to us, once the word got out. And they're improving every week."

In addition to providing justice by one's peers, the Youth Court spares young offenders a trial in City Court or Family Court, with all the legal fees, and lets them assume responsibility for their actions and, it is hoped, discourages future misbehavior. The court also handles school-suspension cases.

Cases are referred to Eberthart, a retired detective lieutenant, by judges, police officers, probation officers and school officials, and he decides if they qualify.

The Youth Court may impose a sentence of up to 70 hours of community service, restitution, counseling, educational classes, a letter of apology or an essay on lessons learned from the experience. Or it may grant a conditional or unconditional discharge.

In addition to serving the sentence, the offender also must sit as a juror at least once. Just to learn about jury duty.

During a recent training session in a courtroom at the Niagara Falls Police Department, two real lawyers put several young volunteers through the rigors of making their opening statements to a jury.

Their trials and tribulations -- and occasional triumphs at the bench -- seemed promising.

Here is how it went in the case of the People vs. Jill.

First, the facts of the case: One day, Jack and Jill, both 15, visited Media Play after school. While looking at some CDs, Jill remembered Jack's birthday. But she didn't have any money. So, when Jack wasn't looking, Jill slipped some CDs into her backpack.

But as they were leaving the store a clerk grabbed Jill's arm, and Jack -- not knowing what was going on -- pushed the clerk, causing him to bump a display, sending computers crashing to the floor. When the police arrived, Jill swore at them and had to be handcuffed.

Sitting as the judge was a prosecutor, Holly Sloma of the Niagara County district attorney's office. Advising the kids on lawyerly manners was trial attorney Maria Massaro-Bruno.

"Does it please the court?" the first prosecutor began. After being corrected, he started again.

"May it please the court, ladies and gentlemen of the jury," said Brian Barnes, 13. "Even though it was a small crime, it was also a large crime, and along with the possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, it has turned into a large matter that has to be solved in the court process. So, I suggest that we take care of it in an orderly manner. And -- that is all."

Then came the first critique.

"The prosecution needs to tell a story," Sloma told Brian from the judge's bench. "Like you're talking to some friends: 'Let me tell you what Jill did on Sept. 30.' "

Brian tried to blow it off.

"You have to be nice to the judge," Eberthart warned Brian. "The judge has a lot of power."

"I didn't get my coffee!" the judge growled.

"But still," Brian insisted, "she doesn't have all the power in a jury case, though."

"Let me interrupt you," the judge said. "That is a bad attitude. The judge is up here like God. If a judge yells at you, you take it and say, 'Thank you, Your Honor.' That is being a lawyer."

Massaro-Bruno informed Brian that if the jury comes back with a verdict "totally off the wall," the judge can reject it. Actually, Brian has expressed interest in becoming a lawyer someday, and Massaro-Bruno believes he has the aptitude and the ambition -- if not the attitude.

Brian went and sat in the jury box, to be closer to the action and to ask more questions.

Next with his opening statement was Jhurden Thompson, 14. After asking the jury for "the harshest sentence possible," he sat down.

Now Anthony Grant, 14, stepped up to the jury box as defense lawyer.

"The facts will show," he declared, "somebody had slipped some CDs in her bag. The clerk had grabbed her, and, not knowing why, Jill started swinging. And if you didn't steal anything, wouldn't you get mad?"

The judge straightened him out:

"If you're just kind of making that up, don't go there. And when you said 'Wouldn't you get mad?' you were being argumentive. Just stick with the facts in your opening."

Sarah Ingham, 17, was next.

"Let me paint you a picture," Prosecutor Sarah began. "It's June 1, 1999, at Media Play on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Jill walks into the place with a backpack. She knew it was her boyfriend's birthday. She's old enough to know right from wrong. When the police came, she kicked a policeman and is charged with resisting arrest. She is charged with disorderly conduct, and $150 worth of CDs were stolen. So when you make your decision, just keep all that in mind."

Brianne Kennedy, 17, stepped up.

"Here's something they didn't tell you," she began. "Jill is 15 years old. This is her first offense. She gets good grades in school and she's on the honor society and volleyball team. She works at Wegmans."

Massaro-Bruno had to remind the young lawyers to tell the jury what kind of sentence they wanted.

Another Brian -- Brian McClendon, 16 -- gave his opening statement. He was smooth and composed.

"We are here today," he said, "because on Sept. 1, the defendant, who is charged with petit larceny, stole several CDs valued at $150."

He maintained eye contact with the jurors, too.

"Now Jill, although she is 15 years of age, was aware that what she was doing would not be tolerated in society," he continued. "Because we cannot have people going in stores and stealing merchandise. Although she may be only 15, that's no excuse."

Suddenly Nydia Wathersby, 16, stood up and thumped her defense table.

"I object!"

"What are the grounds?"

"Arguing."

"Sustained," the judge said. "Rephrase, counsel," she told the prosecutor.

Applause from the spectators.

"Well," Brian concluded, "the defendant just has to -- she has to be punished for this." Then he sat down.

Now Nydia opened.

"What the prosecution didn't tell you," she told the jury, "was that Jill was under difficult circumstances. Lately, Jill had to quit her job because her Mama got sick. So she had a whole bunch of anger inside. She knew her boyfriend's birthday was coming up, but with all this stuff going on, she probably wasn't thinking clearly. Please, take this sentence -- and kind of lighten it on her."

The judge said both did very well.

"But you could have said 'the evidence will show,' rather than crossing the line into argument," she said.

"Don't be afraid to stand up and object," Massaro-Bruno told all the other kids. "Even if you're overruled, that will put in the jury's minds that they're supposed to think a little bit closer about what they're hearing."

Eberthart also had advice about objections, based on his courtroom experiences while in the Police Department.

"The judge can tell the jury to disregard it, but they still heard it," he said. "But if you didn't show enough respect for the person in the robes, you're going to lose those borderline objections. Brian."

Brian Barnes nodded his head.

As the morning wore on, the opening statements became bolder.

"Keep in mind, Jill resisted arrest," said Prosecutor Kianna Walker, 16. "So, you know, that's just proving her guilt, isn't it?"

"Kianna, you got a little argumentive," warned the judge. "That was a great closing argument."

"One day," Jeffrey Kurek, 13, began for the defense, "Jill and her boyfriend went to a Media Play, not expecting to steal anything, just to look around. Because she didn't have any money, she came up with the idea to steal some CDs -- maybe with the idea of returning them at a later date and paying for them, when her mother was better and Jill could get her job back at Wegmans."

Some of Jeffrey's listeners rolled their eyes. But all in all, it was a good opening.

Next was Prosecutor Brandy Butera, 13, wearing a pony tail.

"You may think Jill went to Media Play just to look at CDs and leave," she said in a soft voice. "She stole. I don't think any of her activities were good and I ask for the largest sentence."

"Brandy," the judge said, "you made eye contact with the jurors, good. You can look at me too. But you don't want to stare; don't freak out the jury."

Now defense lawyer Jennifer Palmeri, 13, promised the jury: "You're going to hear from her mother, to come in and tell all the pressures that Jill had on her shoulders because her mother was sick. Thank you."

"So, her mother will come in and testify -- that was very good," said Massaro-Bruno. "Remember these three prefaces for your opening statements: 'The facts will show.' 'The witnesses will testify.' 'The evidence will indicate.' "

Their next scheduled session: how to present the evidence in court.