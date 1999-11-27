LOSS WOULD BRING HEAT ON PETE CARROLL CLOSE TO BOILING POINT

The New Engald Patriots' season and the Pete Carroll era are in danger of collapsing. That's why it's impossible to overstate this case: They absolutely, positively cannot afford to lose today's game against the Bills.

If they lose this one, it would be their third consecutive division loss. While that wouldn't put them over the edge of the NFL's postseason landscape, it would definitely put them on the slippery slope.

They take the field at Ralph Wilson Stadium two games behind Indianapolis (where they play in two weeks), one game behind the Dolphins (to whom they've already lost twice) and tied with the Bills. Do the math. Unless there was a total collapse by the teams in front of them, a loss today would put the Pats on the outside looking in as the rest of the division enters the stretch run.

Should they fail to make the postseason for the first time in four years, it will likely be the end of the Patriots as we know them. Major changes, starting with the firing of head coach Carroll and his staff, would follow.

Carroll understands the situation. After being the toast of New England for the first half of the season, leading the Pats to a 6-2 record, Carroll is just being toasted these days. That's what happens when you lose back-to-back games to the Jets and Dolphins. If the Bills make it a trifecta, every news conference will include questions about his job security.

The first of those came up this past week when Carroll, who's in his third year in a five-year contract after succeeding Bill Parcells as coach, was asked if he's now coaching to save his job.

"I have never thought about that and I won't," Carroll said. "I don't even know what that would be. I'm just coaching to win every time I go out in the only way I know how.

"I am about as frustrated with our performance as I can get. The things that we count on working haven't been getting the job done. I think the players feel that frustration, too."

But players don't pay the price for disappointing seasons. Coaches do. Carroll was on the edge of being replaced at this point in the last two years. In both 1997 and 1998, the team had productive starts, slumped and then regrouped to make the playoffs. Had they not qualified for the postseason either time, Carroll would have been gone.

If this team doesn't make the playoffs, there would be no excuses available, no reason to keep the status quo. What went around in terms of injuries the last couple of years has come around to the Pats' side this year. They've been healthy all season, as healthy as an NFL team can be after nine games. They enter the critical stretch run in the best condition of any contender, with the possible exception of Indianapolis.

The Pats have also benefited from continuity. No serious personnel losses in the offseason. No major coaching shakeups. The offensive and defense coordinators were returning for consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996.

Basically, everything was in place for them to make a serious run at a Super Bowl appearance, while teams around them had serious problems.

The Colts were coming off consecutive 3-13 seasons. The Jets lost Vinny Testaverde, 1998's Most Indispensable Player, in the first half of the first game. The Bills have been without Thurman Thomas since the first play of the first game. The Dolphins lost Dan Marino and never did find a running back. Pittsburgh still has Kordell Stewart.

All the Patriots needed to do was play up to their potential. Nothing extraordinary, just play to their level of competence. That's been the problem. They've shown an alarming lack of consistency.

Despite an abundance of individual talent, headed by Drew Bledsoe, the offense is still struggling. Despite the presence of Pro Bowlers Ty Law and Lawyer Milloy as well as Steve Israel, the secondary hasn't been able to shut people down, particularly on third down. With Willie McGinest and Chris Slade healthy, the pass rush has had its moments but they haven't dominated people when the situation demanded.

The ingredients for success are clearly there. Now it's up to Carroll and his staff to put them in the right place at the right time so they DO succeed. If they don't succeed this year, he won't get a chance next year.