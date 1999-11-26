NORWEGIAN FERRY SINKS; AT LEAST 11 DIE

A Norwegian passenger ferry sank in cold, heavy seas and high winds Friday in the North Sea off western Norway, leaving at least 11 people dead and 12 missing.

Rescue ships and helicopters raced to the scene north of Stavanger, located about 300 miles west of the capital of Oslo.

"The water started rushing in, and then there was panic on board," Haavard Rossland, a passenger, said in an interview with the Norwegian state radio network NRK.

Bjoerghild Eldoen of the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Center at Sola said by telephone that 66 survivors and 10 dead were accounted for. Some survivors among the boat's 88 passengers and crew members were in serious to life-threatening condition from hypothermia.

The North Sea waters off Stavanger are icy cold this time of year. "If they (the missing victims) are in the water, it is not such a long time that they can last," said Dr. Emil Mohr, a physician at the Haugesund Hospital, one of several that was caring for victims.