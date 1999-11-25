STUDENT'S SUIT AGAINST ECC MAY GO TO TRIAL

A lawsuit filed in January against the Erie Community College Board of Trustees for excluding its student representative from executive sessions may go to trial.

Attorneys for the ECC board and for its former student trustee, David P. Masse, indicated this week that no out-of-court resolution has been reached.

"We're doing discovery; we'll do the depositions and then set a trial date," said Assistant County Attorney Stephen F. Gawlik, who is representing the trustees.

Masse's attorney, David Gerald Jay, said in a letter sent Monday to Gawlik: "This will confirm that we have depositions scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, 2000, at 10 a.m. Once those depositions are completed, we will advise Justice (David J.) Mahoney that we are ready to pick a trial date."

Masse, student trustee on the board during the 1998-99 academic year, brought the suit in State Supreme Court after he was banned last December from executive sessions of the board for what other members called a violation of the confidentiality of executive sessions.

At issue was Masse's contention that the board discussed such non-personnel items in executive session as consolidation of the student governments and newspapers on the college's three campuses.

The outspoken former student trustee had openly criticized the board for hiring the daughter of a county legislator in an administrative post for which he said she lacked the minimum requirements.

Jay, in Masse's suit against the board, contends that Masse's civil rights were violated, and that the board's censure was "in retaliation for (Masse) revealing improper hiring practices at the college."

Jay said the subsequent suit "is aimed at preserving (Masse's) and every one else's rights to freedom of speech."

At the time of Masse's censure, the ECC board voted 6 to 2 to keep Masse from its confidential discussions. Only Masse and Trustee Richard T. Quinn voted against the motion.

While the board initially moved to exclude Masse from all future executive sessions, it did not hold to that edict, readmitting him to later sessions during his term as student trustee.