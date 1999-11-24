SPURS SURVIVE COLLISION OF TWIN TOWERS, THEN CUT CELTICS DOWN TO SIZE

Tim Duncan scored 31 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and scared the Spurs when he hit teammate David Robinson in the head as San Antonio cruised to a 121-98 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

There was little doubt the defending NBA champs would win their third straight after building a 33-20 lead after the first quarter. But near the end of the second, Duncan, following up his own miss, inadvertently hit Robinson on the top of the head.

The Spurs' stunned center crumpled to the court, first holding his head, then his right shoulder. He lay under his own basket for more than two minutes as many of his teammates surrounded him.

"You're concerned about anyone when he bites the dust like that," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

Robinson left for the locker room with 1:21 left in the half and San Antonio leading, 60-39. But he returned to play in the third quarter and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

League slaps Sprewell with $10,000 fine

NEW YORK -- Talk wasn't cheap for Latrell Sprewell on Saturday night against Golden State.

The NBA fined the New York Knicks star $10,000 for his frequent profane exchanges with Golden State fans during his first appearance against the Warriors and coach P.J. Carlesimo since he choked Carlesimo on Dec. 1, 1997.

Already fined $130,000 by the Knicks earlier this season for failing to show up at their Charleston, S.C., training camp, Sprewell may appeal this fine.

Around the rim

Shaquille O'Neal scored 39 points and Glen Rice added 21 as the Lakers scored a 90-82 win over the Jazz, despite 22 points by Karl Malone. . . . Dan Majerle sank a three-pointer with 1:15 left to give the Heat a 93-91 victory over the Hawks. Alonzo Mourning had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Miami; Isaiah Rider had 28 for the Hawks. . . . Damon Stoudamire and Steve Smith had 18 points each as the Trail Blazers held Kevin Garnett to 11 points and beat the Timberwolves, 88-81. . . . Nick Van Exel scored 19 points and Ron Mercer added 15 as the Nuggets beat the Raptors, 109-84, for their third straight win. Vince Carter had 16 points for Toronto. . . . Reserve Tracy Murray scored 19 points as the Wizards beat the injury-riddled 76ers, 101-93. Philadelphia played without Allen Iverson (broken thumb). In other news involving the 76ers, Stanley Roberts was kicked out of the NBA after testing positive for a prohibited drug, the first expulsion under the league's tougher drug policy. . . . Eddie Jones led six Charlotte players in double figures with 14 points, and the Hornets held the Grizzlies to four third-quarter field goals for an 89-73 victory. . . . Darrell Armstrong scored a career-high 33 points as the Magic beat the Mavericks, 112-100. . . . Glenn Robinson scored 22 points and Ray Allen added 18 as the Bucks beat the Bulls, 102-95. . . . Johnny Newman and Keith Van Horn each scored 22 points as the Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Warriors, 92-84.