SINGING GROUP TO PERFORM AT CHRISTMAS PARTY

The singing group FFH will be featured Dec. 3 at the Buffalo Christian Center's Christmas Concert and Party in the center, 512 Pearl St. The party will begin at 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 7.

FFH, whose harmonies appeal to teen-agers and adults, will perform songs from its Christmas album as well as current hits.

The center and its recreational areas -- including the swimming pool, roller rink, gymnasium, miniature golf course, game room and snack shop -- will be open before and after the concert. The admission charge will cover the cost of the entire evening. Free punch and cookies will be served after the concert. For tickets, call 856-7495.