GOOD MOVES BY THE BRIDGE AUTHORITY

However shaky the bridge design process has been, Peace Bridge Authority commissioners took two solid steps toward the future recently. Projects approved by the authority address both short-term solutions and long-term needs.

A $135,000 contract with a Maryland firm to create a computer simulation of bridge-traffic conditions is money well spent. The simulation could become a major tool in the effort to solve the shortage of Customs and Immigration officers on both sides of the international crossing.

Any motorist who has inched toward the inspection line, only to find a few of the many booths open, recognizes staffing levels as a major cause of today's bridge backups. Increasing the number of open booths would go a long way toward eliminating traffic jams, and using computer simulations of congestion-causing conditions to help pressure Washington and Ottawa into action is a good idea.

To be fair, the U.S. agencies last April agreed to add 25 part-time inspectors at the Niagara River bridges, after years of sending new agents to the Mexican border. But most of that increase targets summertime tourism traffic at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, and some of those jobs remain vacant while the U.S. Customs Service slowly completes background checks. Until both governments pay more attention to Customs and Immigration staffing, traffic won't flow easily across the border.

Bridge commissioners also deserve credit for voting to join the Continental One Alliance, which is attempting to create a highway trade corridor from Toronto to Miami. Joining that group, which Buffalo Niagara Partnership officials say expands on the goals of the more limited Route 219 Association, reflects the economic importance of developing a trade route with this region as a transportation hub -- an achievement far more important than just spanning the river.