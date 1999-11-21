Stars

LaDainian Tomlinson broke the NCAA Division I-A single-game rushing record, gaining 406 yards and scoring six touchdowns in TCU's 52-24 victory over Texas-El Paso. . . . Michael Vick threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 134 yards and two scores as Virginia Tech defeated Temple, 62-7. . . . Morgan Kane rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown as Wake Forest gained its first winning record in seven years, defeating Georgia Tech, 26-23. . . . Chris Boden was 30 of 44 for 286 yards and six TDs in Villanova's 51-45 win over Delaware. Boden became the 12th quarterback to reach 10,000 yards and 100 touchdown passes, ending his career with 10,146 yards and 100 TDs. . . . Shaun Alexander scored three touchdowns and ran for 182 yards -- 101 in the fourth quarter -- as Alabama rallied for a 28-17 win over rival Auburn. . . . Joe Walland threw for school records of 437 yards on 42 completions and 67 attempts with three TDs and Eric Johnson had 21 catches for 244 yards and a TD in Yale's 24-21 win over Harvard. . . . Sherard Poteete gained 362 total yards and scored five TDs (three passing, two rushing) and Tom Koustos ran for 220 yards and a TD, leading Southern Illinois to a 52-14 victory over Western Kentucky.

Swamp showdown

Peter Warrick ran for one touchdown and set up another with a 38-yard catch and Sebastian Janikowski kicked three field goals as Florida State beat Florida, 30-23, to complete its third perfect regular season. The win virtually clinched a spot for the Seminoles in the Sugar Bowl, the site of the Bowl Championship Series' national title game.

Snapped

Alabama's win was its first at Auburn and gave the Crimson Tide the SEC West title, sending Alabama back to the league championship game against Florida for the first time in three years.

Storming Back

Linebacker Sean Hoffman knocked down a pass in the end zone with 8 seconds left as Minnesota held on for a 25-21 victory over Iowa. Arland Bruce's 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Minnesota the lead for good after the Gophers trailed 21-10 at the half.

Slumping

T.J. Duckett ran for four touchdowns as Michigan State defeated Penn State, 35-28, the Nittany Lions' third straight loss. It's the first time Penn State has lost three straight since 1988, and the first time since 1914 that it has lost its final three regular-season games.

Strong kicking

Hap Hines kicked four field goals, including the winner with 5:24 remaining, and Quincy Carter threw for 349 yards, leading Georgia to a 20-17 victory over Mississippi. The Bulldogs amassed 456 yards on offense.

Scoring

Travis Prentice ran for 49 yards and a touchdown to break the NCAA's record for Division I-A rushing touchdowns and lead Miami of Ohio to a 43-0 victory over the University at Buffalo. Prentice finished his career with 73 rushing touchdowns, breaking Ricky Williams' year-old record of 72.

Shutout

Ken Dorsey threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first college start, and fellow freshman Clinton Portis rushed for 133 yards, setting a school record for rushing yards by a freshman (679), in Miami's 55-0 defeat of Rutgers.