ARCHITECT NAMED TO HELP RESTORE HOLLYWOOD THEATER

Hamilton, Houston & Lownie of Buffalo has been appointed architect and consultant for restoring Gowanda's landmark Hollywood Theater.

The 30-year-old firm already is helping the theater through the first phase of the multiyear $2.7 million project, said Bryan Bradley, the theater's executive director.

Phase 1 of the work on the 73-year-old theater, financed in part by a grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, is in its final stages. It involves replacing all four roof levels, plus some masonry restoration and asbestos abatement.

"We are both pleased and fortunate to have secured the region's top architectural firm for historic structures," Bradley said. "Their extensive experience and expertise will help to ensure that the Hollywood Theater is properly restored to its original grandeur."

Hamilton, Houston & Lownie has been involved with many historic landmarks in Western New York, including Buffalo Psychiatric Center, City Hall, Roycroft Inn, Darwin Martin House, Graycliff, Central Terminal, the Dun Building and Alfred Village Hall.

Leon Lampert II of Rochester designed the Hollywood Theater as a vaudeville-style theater and movie house.

The ornate showplace, a state and national national landmark, is being transformed into a regional center for the visual and performing arts.