'RSVP' PROGRAM RESPONDS TO THE NEEDS OF SENIORS

Social worker Anne Binga is a matchmaker. She works her magic in more than 90 locations in Niagara County, pairing people in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, with the perfect situation for their talents and location.

"One of the really nice pieces about our program is people can come to us and tell us what they're interested in, and we can help find a volunteer opportunity to match their interests," Binga said. "It's nice to know you have some choices, an opportunity to create your own little niche."

The program, sponsored by the Health Association of Niagara County and funded by the Corporation for National Service and the New York State Office for the Aging, boasts more than 1,000 volunteers at any given time. All the volunteers are age 55 and over.

Binga said this generation seems to offer its time and services without a second thought.

Some of the "good neighbors" in RSVP have been with the program since its inception 27 years ago.

"Some of these people are in their nineties," said Binga, who quoted studies done on seniors indicating that if they keep active and volunteer, they tend to have a healthier, happier outlook on life.

"It used to be that everyone volunteered, that's sort of what the country is built on. These folks don't put a fancy name on it. They think of it as being a good neighbor," she said.

Some situations available to those interested in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program include working in local schools, museums, nursing homes, senior centers and human service agencies.

"We're given a lot of flexibility as far as any nonprofit or public agency in the county," Binga said. "We can open up as a volunteer site. If you live in Middleport, for example, and the thought of driving to Lockport is more than you even want to think about, we can find a place in Middleport for you to volunteer."

"Seniors are no longer these little old people you put on a shelf and lock away. They are a viable and active part of our community, and these folks are giving to the community," said Binga.

Anyone interested in RSVP, may call 285-8224.