JETS TO TRY TO CONTAIN FLUTIE RIGHT OUT OF THE BLOCKS

Bryan Cox was all smiles. "Hey, Mo," he said. "That question just came up."

Mo Lewis, knowing the nature of the question in question, interrupted a television interview, glared over his shoulder at his fellow Jets linebacker, and growled: "What question?"

" 'Did Mo take too much heat for getting blocked by Flutie last game?' "

"That's it. I'm out of here," said Lewis, stalking from the locker room.

This is an example of what Buffalo quarterback Doug Flutie can do to a proud defense.

Of course, Cox and Lewis had a little Martin and Lewis in their semicomedy routine Wednesday, although Lewis later muttered, "Cox is always running his damn mouth."

And there is the legitimate question of whether Lewis, the 6-foot-3, 258-pound Pro Bowler, should get any razzing for not wearing rearview mirrors to see Flutie, also a Pro Bowler, sneak up from behind and throw his 5-10, 178-pound frame at Lewis' legs as he bore down on running back Antowain Smith.

But Lewis heard it a little after the Jets' 17-3 Sunday night loss in Week Two, and he's hearing "the question" and its variants -- even from teammates -- leading up to today's rematch at Giants Stadium.

"We already talked about that. That's why I thought it would be interesting," Cox said. "Because Mo was like, 'Man, that guy blocked me. I'm going to get him.' So I was just making him mad."

But getting to Flutie isn't easy.

"It's like trying to catch Houdini," said safety Steve Atwater.

Perhaps the more important angle is what impact the Bills' magical signal-caller will have on this game. After being contained twice by the Jets in 1998, Flutie in September was everywhere Gang Green didn't want him to be:

Scampering for a career-long 24-yard run early in the Bills' 99-yard touchdown drive in the last 5:16 of the first half.

Throwing the block on Lewis on third-and-one later in that march to spring Smith on a cutback 12-yard run. Smith stepped out of bounds on the Jets' 1 but sealed the deal on the next play.

Darting past defensive backs on a bootleg, after Cox took off on a pass-rush stunt from left end and linebacker James Farrior was flattened in the middle of the line, for another 24-yard run, this one giving the Bills a 14-0 lead early in the third period.

"Is he a special athlete?" Lewis said. "Yes, because he's been doing it for so long with his height, his speed, his arm -- you can't overlook that. And with his heart, he's going to do whatever it takes to win. He's not an average quarterback, because he does things normal quarterbacks don't do."

The injuries to Buffalo's backs, the availability of nose tackle Jason Ferguson for the rematch, and their effective use of a four-man defensive line the past three games could help the Jets push back Sunday. But they will need the undivided attention of their top linebackers to defeat the Flutie menace.

"Do I want to get him back? No, I'll play within the scheme," Lewis said.

"There's no wisecracks or anything when I'm playing against him," Cox said. "I'm just trying to get his little butt."