60 years

Mr. and Mrs. John C. Nowak of Orchard Park celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner in Romanello's South, Hamburg.

Nowak and Genevieve "Jean" Banas were married Nov. 4, 1939, in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is a retired police officer for the Buffalo Police Department; she is a retired physician's secretary/receptionist.

The couple has two daughters, four grandsons and two great-grandsons.