PETER BOEHM, BRIDE TRAVEL TO ENGLAND

A reception was given in Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Conn., before Peter Nichols Boehm and his bride, Mary Kate Klemish, left for the Canary Islands and England. Their wedding took place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Catholic Church of the Assumption, Westport, Conn. The Rev. Thomas Thorn performed the ceremony for the daughter of William J. and Marilyn Klemish of Monroe, Conn., and Anna Maria Island, Fla., and the son of Lois Nichols Boehm of Town of Tonawanda and Thunder Bay, Ont., and the late Walter A. Boehm. The couple will be at home in Newton Highlands, Mass. The bride, a graduate of Hartwick College, is merchandising and sales director of Simplymodern.com. The bridegroom is a graduate of State Maritime College and has a master of business administration degree from University of Rochester. He is co-founder of Newton-on-Line, Boston, Mass.