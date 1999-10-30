UNEQUAL SCHOOLS FOR RICH AND POOR SPUR WARNING

A relative handful of local residents is well-educated, well-off and happy. Everywhere else there is anger, turmoil and conflict.

That scenario brings to mind an impoverished Central American banana republic. But it might instead become an apt description of American public education.

"That's where we're heading in this country if we don't heed the truths," Theodore Hershberg, director of the Center for Greater Philadelphia, said at the Chautauqua Institution conference on regionalism in education that concluded on Friday. "It's hard not to be pessimistic."

Hershberg was not alone.

Speaker after speaker at the three-day conference described urban schools that are unable to meet the enormous needs of a growing concentration of impoverished, mostly minority students. The gap between the educational "haves" and "have-nots" is huge and growing, they said.

Those problems are even more severe in New York, participants said, because the state's schools are the most segregated in the nation, and because school consolidation efforts came to a halt here nearly 30 years ago.

"We've lost our sense of common purpose," said Gary Orfield, a professor of education and social policy at Harvard University. "People are getting angry and frustrated. The house is falling apart."

Urban school systems -- including Buffalo's -- are in danger of losing almost all of their white and minority middle-class pupils and being left with students from families that have no other options, Hershberg said.

Proposed solutions were many: more equitable funding formulas, regional school systems, housing policies that create low-and middle-income housing throughout a metropolitan region, state income taxes dedicated to schools, vouchers, charter schools and far greater parental choice within existing public schools.

While dramatic change is costly, time-consuming and politically treacherous, it must and can be accomplished, speakers said.

"That's what statesmen and leaders are for," Orfield told about 300 participants. "There are places that have actually solved some of these issues. All of these things are in your hands."

Communities in Oregon, Virginia and Minnesota have changed their land use policies to greatly reduce the "deadly" impact of poverty-stricken neighborhoods, said David Rusk, an author who is widely considered to be a guru of the regionalism movement.

"You can do it, too," he said. "Organize the central cities and the losing-out inner-ring suburbs and you can move mountains in New York."

Kevin Gaughan, a Hamburg lawyer who founded the conference, said, "Of the lessons we've learned, perhaps the most dramatic is that bold, far-reaching reform is not only possible, but is already taking place in America. We now have to bring about collaborative efforts across urban and suburban boundaries to produce more effective education."

Conference participants considered one grim scenario after another. For example:

In Rochester's public schools, the percentage of students living in poverty jumped from 30 to 91 percent in the last 20 years.

Even though it costs much more to educate high-risk students, suburban schools in New York spend far more per pupil than urban districts.

All but one of New York's 57 cities have deteriorated economically since 1950.

The Children's Scholarship Fund last year provided 40,000 partial scholarships to poor families wishing to send their children to parochial and private schools, but budget constraints caused the fund to turn down two applicants for every one it helped.

Hershberg said current funding formulas cannot support school reform, and proposed that state income taxes be dedicated to schools in return for greater accountability from administrators and teachers.

Regional schools, Orfield said, would help equalize opportunity, result in more efficient utilization of facilities and resources, and create a sense of common purpose.

"The cities in the South that are really healthy are cities like Charlotte and Raleigh that did that years ago," he said.

In New York State, the number of school districts dropped from nearly 3,000 to less than 800 between 1952 and 1972. Since then, the number has remained largely static.

"That (mergers) has been a failed strategy in the state for almost 30 years," said Gerald Benjamin, a dean at New Paltz College.

Erie County's 28 school districts have led to parochialism in local education, said Yvonne Hargrave, Buffalo's assistant superintendent for student support services.

"These divides have to be brought down," she said. "I think we need to open a conversation about a countywide school system."

A step-by-step approach toward greater collaboration should lead to "a good, thorough review by the State Education Department of duplication of services," said Charles Stoddart, superintendent of the Orchard Park Schools.

School consolidation, if deemed useful, could unfold incrementally. "A start would be to do one or two at a time," Stoddart said.