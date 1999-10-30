UB PSYCHIATRY CENTER DEDICATED

The S. Mouchly Small Education Center, a media resource, classroom and administrative facility for the University at Buffalo Department of Psychiatry, was dedicated Friday at the Erie County Medical Center.

The 3,000-square-foot center was named after Dr. Small, who was chairman of the UB School of Psychiatry from 1951-78. He was founder of the National Muscular Dystrophy Association and served as president from 1980-89. Small served on the organization's executive committee until his death in 1996.