HANDLING OF RAMSEY MURDER CASE CONTINUES TO DISAPPOINT

It took almost three years for the Boulder district attorney to tell the nation what a lot of people had guessed long ago. Alex Hunter doesn't think he has enough evidence to file charges in the JonBenet Ramsey case. The grand jury that first met 13 months ago is disbanding without issuing an indictment.

Unsolved murders happen, of course. They are part of the history of any community. What is so infuriating about this particular unsolved murder -- right up to this inconclusive, unsatisfying fizzle -- is the way it has been handled by law enforcement and the district attorney in Boulder. . . .

Perhaps some esoteric forensic breakthrough in the future will open up a new avenue of inquiry in the case -- just as the use of DNA has become such a powerful tool for both conviction and exoneration of suspects in recent years. In the meantime, somewhere a murderer has breathed a deep sigh of relief. As for the rest of us, after so many disappointments in this case, we should hardly be surprised by another.