KENT SIGNS DEAL TO STAY AT OREGON

University of Oregon men's basketball coach Ernie Kent has signed a four-year contract that could pay him more than $420,000 a year.

Kent, in his third year, has led the Ducks to a 32-27 record in his first two seasons. Oregon reached the semifinals last spring in the NIT. The agreement replaces a four-year deal signed in April of 1997.

The new deal calls for a $40,000 increase in base pay to $140,000 and an additional $115,000 from radio and television contracts with the Oregon Sports Network and shoe and sportswear agreements with Nike.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

Guard Chad Elsey, who averaged 13.4 points while starting all 30 games for SMU last season, is leaving school. Elsey tied a school record with seven three-pointers during a 27-point effort against Texas Tech last season.

Former Michigan State coach Forrest "Forddy" Anderson, who led the Spartans to the Final Four in 1957, has died. Anderson died Monday in Oklahoma City from complications of pneumonia, the Lansing State Journal reported. He was 80. Anderson coached from 1954-65. He had a 125-124 record that included a tie for the Big Ten title in 1956-57 and an outright championship in 1958-59.

Pittsburgh forward Isaac Hawkins will miss six weeks and the Panthers' season opener with a broken bone in his right leg. Hawkins averaged 12.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds last season, leading the Big East with 3.8 offensive rebounds per game.