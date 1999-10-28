OUTDATED THINKING IS KILLING OUR REGION

Please, someone get in touch with our 'scared' former tax watchdog. I've just seen Alfreda Slominski's paid commercial for the Gorski campaign concerning Joel Giambra's regionalization plan.

Do us a favor and talk to someone in business about cost-saving initiatives like consolidation of departmental functions and the value of single-unit volume purchasing.

High school students taking an introductory business class know that duplication of services and departments is inefficient and a huge waste of money.

Why in the world would Slominski want to scare her elderly compatriots into believing a fabrication? I think Giambra's plan is to move us in the direction of proven successful regionalized communities like Indianapolis, Columbus, Portland, Nashville, Jacksonville, Houston and Toronto.

Consolidation of government services into county functions will increase the county expenses. The trade-off is that it will also take services away from the towns. Town payrolls and costs should therefore decline. That's what regionalism means.

Who stands a better chance in competing for out-of-town businesses -- the 35 cities, towns and villages of Erie County or Davidson County, Tenn., with its one community, Nashville?

This region is sinking quickly. The old, small-minded, small-town, eternally conservative line of thinking has mortally wounded Erie and Niagara counties.

MICHAEL R. WRONA

West Seneca