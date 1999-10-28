CYBER SITE

Among the more irritating byproducts of our media culture are the arguments about whether some marginally talented television actor from the early 1980s has succumbed to heroin, terminal ennui, or other symptoms of the celebrity flu. These are the rare parties where you wish the music was louder.

Instead, innocent bystanders learn how some slacker watching a 3 a.m. episode of "The Night Stalker" has at last developed a mission in life: learning whether Darrin McGavin is dead.

Has the grizzled actor who played the intrepid tabloid reporter Kolchack shuffled off the mortal coil? Obviously the Internet, which soaks up seven times its weight in that excess time some people find on their hands, can help.

Dial up the Dead Person Server, at dpsinfo.com, and the problem of separating the quick from the dead becomes a lead pipe cinch.

The site deals in mildly famous people who peaked sometime in the last 20 years. As the author explains, most people know James Dean and Marilyn Monroe have gone to their reward.

Each name comes with the briefest of biographical sketches, i.e., "Joyce Randolph (actress) -- Alive. Born Oct. 21, 1925. Trixie Norton on 'The Honeymooners.' "

This is an important, and useful, point. That's because it allows those of porous memory to search the 1,900-name list by, say, the name of the show, to come up with the names of actors.

There's even a page dedicated to giving thumbs-up or thumbs-down to the most popular rumors. Abe Vigoda, from "Barney Miller" and "Look Who's Talking"? Alive. (If only you could say the same for Hal Linden's career.)

Indian physicist and 1983 Nobel prize winner Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar? Dead. Heart attack, Aug. 21, 1995, at 84. That kid in England with cancer who everybody was sending cards to, from all over the world, so he could make Guinness' Book of World Records? The good news is, his cancer went into remission. He's alive and well.

The bad news: the initial request is still circulating on the Internet, even though he broke the record some years ago. His parents' pleas to the people of the world to please stop, repeat stop, sending cards, haven't enjoyed as wide a circulation.

The site gives the name of the teen-ager, Craig Shergold. For some reason, they don't include his address.