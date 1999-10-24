NIAGARA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Today

ANNUAL DINNER: The Niagara Street Area Business Association's annual dinner, Celebrating Our Traditions, Koban's Restaurant, 3045 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. Tickets: $30 per person. Open bar: 6 p.m. Family style meal: 7 p.m. Call 282-4761 for tickets.

TRAIN CRAFT SHOW: Nome's first annual Transportation & Craft Show, featuring model trains, plastic models, boats, cars, planes, military vehicles, wooden toys and various craft items, Shawnee Fire Hall, Lockport Road, Wheatfield. Admission: $2, with a maximum of $5 per family. Children 11 and under are free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: Parents of Children Who Are Mentally Challenged, First Baptist Church, 124 Pine St., Lockport. 7 p.m.

HARVEST HAPPENINGS: Fashion show and Chinese auction, Concordia Lutheran Church, 3121 Beebe Road, Newfane. Admission: $5. Doors open: 1 p.m. Call 751-9402, 778-5991 or 433-4348 for tickets.

TAILGATE PARTY: To benefit the mayoral campaign of Irene Elia, candidate for Niagara Falls mayor, Comfort Inn-the Pointe, One Prospect Point, Niagara Falls. Donation, which includes chili, hot dogs, munchies and beverages: $30. 3 p.m. Bring your own chair and children under 12 are free.

AL-ANON: When someone else's drinking affects your life, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 Saxton St., Lockport. 7:30 p.m.

Monday

MAKE RESERVATIONS: The last two days Old Fort Niagara will hold its Historic Hauntings are Oct. 29 and 30, and reservations are a must. Call 745-7611 to purchase tickets, which are $8 apiece.

DINNER MEETING: Of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship International, Old Country Buffet, 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. 6:30 p.m.

HOPE: Helping Other People Endure, a grief support to anyone who has experienced a death of a parent, spouse, child, sibling, any other relative or close friend, 723A, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston. 7 p.m.

SPECIAL MEETING: Barge Canal Optimist Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Club, 112 Caledonia St., Lockport. 5:30 p.m.

FALL MEETING: The Council on Aging of Niagara County's annual fall meeting and luncheon, with speaker Dennis Rosen, state assistant attorney general, speaking on "Stop the Scams," the Pendleton House, 6886 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Cost: $12. 10 a.m. For tickets and more information call 285-8224.

FREE IMMUNIZATIONS: And Well Baby Clinics, conducted by the Niagara County Health Department, held in Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda. Call the Clinic Line at 694-5454 for appointments and more information.

RAPP: Support group for grandparents raising grandchildren, in the Lockport area. 7 p.m. Call 433-2633 for meeting location.

FLU CLINIC: Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Noon to 2 p.m. Call 694-5454 for more information.

THE YOUTH PROGRAM: A group for young people to learn about drug and alcohol prevention, recovery and dependency, the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. 7 to 8:30 p.m.

FREE CLINIC: Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic, Human Resources Building, 10th and Falls streets, Niagara Falls. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Continues Thursday.

Tuesday

SUPPORT GROUP: For those who have experienced breast cancer, and their families, 723A, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston. 7:30 p.m.

MEETING: The Kiwanis Club of Niagara Falls, Pyrate's Table Restaurant, 1210 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. 12:15 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: The Parent-The Victim, United Auto Workers Hall, Walnut and Vine streets, Lockport. 6:30 p.m.

MEETING: Of the Sanborn Area Historical Society, with a special program by Sandra Olsen on the Underground Railroad, Sanborn Fire Hall, Buffalo Street, Sanborn. 7:30 p.m.

AL-ANON: When someone else's drinking affects your life, First Presbyterian Church, 506 Cayuga St., Lewiston. 7:30 p.m.; 7 Clan Al-Anon, Tuscarora Health Center, Mount Hope Road, Tuscarora Reservation. 7 p.m.; and Adult Children of Alcoholics, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 Saxton St., Lockport. 7 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: For adults in the Niagara County area who have a mental illness or are dealing with mental health issues, Mental Health Association, 151 East Ave., Lockport. 6:30 p.m. Call 433-3780 to register.

DIABETES PROGRAM: Taking Care of Your Diabetes, a program for day to day diabetes management, Upper Mountain Fire Hall, Moyer Road, Lewiston. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Call 298-2145 to register.

BRIDGE GAME: For Wheatfield senior citizens, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield. 12:45 p.m.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Niagara Presbyterian Church, Military and Lockport roads, Town of Niagara. 7:30 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: For persons with HIV/AIDS, a weekly meeting sponsored by the Niagara County AIDS Case Management Program and AIDS Task Force, in the City of Niagara Falls. Strictly confidential. Call 285-5781 for information. 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday

OPEN CONSOLE: Including a pot luck dinner and business meeting for members as well as nonmembers of the Lockport Theatre Organ Society, Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. 4:30 to 6 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: For those who suffer from panic attacks and anxieties, the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. 7 p.m.

AL-ANON: When someone else's drinking affects your life, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 516 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls. 7:30 p.m.; Ray of Hope Al-Anon: St. Leo's Catholic Church, 2748 Military Road, Town of Niagara. 10 a.m.; Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston. 8 p.m.; First United Methodist Church, 65 Main Ave., North Tonawanda. 8 to 9:30 p.m.

FLU CLINIC: Wellness Fair, Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls. 10 a.m. to noon. Call 694-5454 for more information.

TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, a support group dedicated to weight loss and maintenance, Col. Payne Community Center, Wheatfield Street, North Tonawanda. 6 to 7 p.m.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Clearview Step Group, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda. 12:30 p.m.

CERAMICS & CRAFTS: For Wheatfield senior citizens, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield. Ceramics: 9 a.m. Crafts: 9:30 a.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: For people who suffer from depression, G-243, Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. 6 p.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAM: Wilbur Dunn will discuss recruitment of the 129th state Volunteer Infantry for the Civil War, The Niagara County Genealogical Society, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. 7 p.m.

Thursday

BLOOD PRESSURE CHECK: American Red Cross, 719 Ashland Ave., Niagara Falls. Free. Noon to 2 p.m.

FALL GENERAL BUSINESS MEETING: Of the Main Street Business and Professional Association, Zion Lutheran Church, 1010 Michigan Ave., Niagara Falls. Roast beef sandwiches and other refreshments will be served. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 286-4118 to register or for any questions.

CANAPI: The Coalition Against Negligent Absentee Parents, International, which assists custodial parents and guardians in better understanding the family court systems as advocates for their children, will meet at the Niagara Active Hose Fire Hall, 3995 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. 8 to 10 p.m.

AM LOCKPORT TOASTMASTERS: Best Western Lockport Inn, 515 S. Transit Road, Lockport. 7 a.m.

DAY OF BEAUTY: An evening of free services for women undergoing breast cancer treatment or who have survived breast cancer, including a shampoo, cut and set, massage, manicure and makeup tips, as well as gourmet coffee, provided in part by the Healthy Living Partnership of Niagara County, Pecararo's Salon, Walnut Street, Lockport. 5 to 8 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: Lockport New Beginnings, for people recovering from alcohol or drug dependency, the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. 7 p.m.

ADULT SEXUALITY CONFERENCE: Planned Parenthood of Niagara County is hosting an adults only professional sexuality conference entitled The Best Kind of Loving Sexuality Conference-Positively Educating Our Community, Mind, Body and Spirit, Best Western Inn-on-the-River, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 282-2501, extension 227 for more information.

PERFORMANCE: Dracula, Fine Arts Theatre, Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. 8 p.m. Continues Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

AL-ANON: When someone else's drinking affects your life, Immaculate Conception Church, Ransomville. 7 p.m.

FLU CLINIC: North Tonawanda YWCA, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 694-5454 for more information.

MEETING: Niagara Oncology Association, therapy group, Hooker Auditorium, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St., Niagara Falls. 1 p.m.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport; O.A. Big Book Study, Clearview Treatment Services, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda. Both at 7 p.m.

ANNUAL LUNCHEON: New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani will present the keynote address at the second annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Law Enforcement Awards Program luncheon, Days Inn at the Falls, 443 Main St., Niagara Falls. Tickets: $20. 11:30 a.m. Call 297-0272 for tickets.

Friday

CAKE LIGHTING CEREMONY: To celebrate the 50th birthday of Colonial Village Elementary School, with a Halloween party, including a haunted house, pizza, pop and a costume contest for children and adults, at the school, 1456 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston. 6 to 8 p.m.

FAMILY NIGHT: Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. 7 to 10 p.m.

CARDS & CRAFTS: For Wheatfield senior citizens, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield. 9 a.m. Business meeting: 10 a.m.

AL-ANON: When someone else's drinking affects your life, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Rainbow Boulevard and Second Street, Niagara Falls. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: The Niagara Polish Cultural & Historical Society of Niagara Falls will meet to discuss memberships in a variety of levels, the Echo Club, 341 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. 10 a.m.

FALL CLASSIC RACE: The Jack-o'-Lantern Fall Classic 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Costume Walk, with all proceeds to benefit Youth Substance Abuse Services, Goat Island, Niagara Falls. Registration for the race: $15. 5K Race: 10 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Costume Walk: 9:30 a.m. Call 282-1228 for more information.

CHOWDER SALE: Sponsored by the Sanborn Lions Club, Wendt's Propane, 5910 Ward Road, Sanborn. 11 a.m.

50S AND 60S DANCE: Wendelville Fire Hall, 7340 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton. Includes beer, pop, mixers, chips and pretzels. Cost: $10 per person. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

CRAFT SHOW: And flea market, Wheatfield Post 1451, American Legion, 6525 Ward Road, Wheatfield. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Includes lunch on Saturday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and breakfast on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. Continues Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HAUNTED HOUSE: St. John de LaSalle School, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets: $2. 6 p.m.

Next Sunday

CHICKEN & BISCUITS: Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., Newfane. Adults: $6. Children: $3. Those using a high chair: Free. 5 p.m.

BREAKFAST BUFFET: With pancakes, French toast, eggs, ham, fruit, beverages and more, Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Road, Lewiston. Adults: $5. Senior citizens $4.50.

Listings should be mailed two weeks in advance to: Niagara Community Calendar, c/o The Buffalo News, 8890 Porter Road, Niagara Falls, N. Y. 14304.