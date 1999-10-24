CRISIS DRILL RESULTS IN TASTE OF REAL THING

A crisis response drill was scheduled Thursday at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Then the real thing happened.

In a test of a major upstate hospital's response to one of the most complicated emergencies it could face, the staff had to transport, evaluate, triage and treat 44 second-graders and eight adults who were injured when their school bus collided with a dump truck 45 minutes away.

"In any kind of critical situation you learn what you can do better next time," said Jackie Pappalardi, in charge of emergency preparedness at Albany Medical Center Hospital, where one 7-year-old from Albany remained in critical condition.

"What we learned was that we could do better at communicating among ourselves. We had too many people going to the emergency room, which means that you have too many people physically there and too many people asking what needs to be done."

Operating room schedules were cleared, blood banks were contacted, and helicopters were scrambled to pick up the two most seriously injured children. A third child arrived in a State Police helicopter; two more were flown in soon after.