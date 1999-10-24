The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the Buffalo-area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The News, Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday.

MONDAY

Buffalo/Niagara Sales and Marketing Executives will hold its annual Student Day in the Field and Education dinner meeting beginning with a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Cocktails and networking begin at 5 p.m. in the Classics V Restaurant, 2443 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. A buffet dinner will follow. Arun K. Jain, chairman of the marketing department at the University at Buffalo, will discuss the future of sales and marketing. The fee is $30 for non-members, $16 for students. For reservations, call 825-1300, Ext. 328, or 825-0486 (FAX).

The Advanced Training Center will hold a three-day seminar "Automation and Machine Controls" from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The course will focus on system maintenance, machine repair, equipment control components, and practical hands-on exercises for installing and programming logic controller systems. Cost is $490. For information, call Barbara Brooks at 855-7050, Ext. 505.

TUESDAY

The Rotary Club of Buffalo-Sunrise will hold a breakfast meeting from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Radisson Suites, 601 Main St. The cost is $10 for members and visiting Rotarians; guests free. For reservations, call Greg Norton at 847-8170.

The Buffalo Council on World Affairs will kick off its Corporate Sunrise Series with a free program on "How Business Can Proactively Assess Global Intelligence Risks" from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Birdair Inc., 65 Lawrence Bell Drive, Amherst. For information, call 852-6406.

The Business Ties Networking Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Shannon's Pub, 5050 Main St., Snyder. Nancy Deneen, a representative of Northeast Capital Services, will discuss "Real Estate Notes and Seller Financing." New members welcome. For more information, phone Linda Chojnacki at 614-6091.

Bonnie Gordon Flickinger will present "Making Money on the Stock Market and Keeping More of It" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays (Oct. 26-Nov. 30) in the Trinity Center, 371 Delaware Ave. For registration and fees, call 852-8317.

The Society of Plastic Engineers-Buffalo Section will hold its monthly officers and board of directors meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Chef's restaurant, 291 Seneca St. For reservations, phone Linda at 684-1155.

The Executive Marketing Team, a business networking group, will meet at 7 a.m. in the Country Kitchen Restaurant, 2075 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Visitors are welcome. For reservations, phone Philip Loweecey at 854-0872.

WEDNESDAY

The Buffalo Association of Life Underwriters will host its annual Appleknocker's Sales Congress from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew. For tickets, phone 854-6351.

Empire State College, the Non-Profit Management Center, the Dale Association and the Eastern United Way will present the second annual Conference on Non-profit Management Training from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. The keynote speaker will be Deborah L. Ayers, director of public relations and communications at Delphi Harrison Thermal Systems. There will be a series of classes for board members and executive directors, as well as paid and volunteer personnel from not-for-profit organizations. The fee, which includes lunch and materials, is $45. For information or reservations, call 674-2662 (Erie County), or 433-1089 (Niagara County).

Forty Plus of Buffalo Inc., a job search assistance organization, will hold a free informational meeting for prospective participants at 9 a.m. in its 7th floor office at 701 Seneca St. For more information, phone 856-0491.

The Association for Facilities Engineering will tour the Cummins Engine Co., 4720 Make St. Extension, Lakewood, at 5:30 p.m. A dinner meeting will follow at Webb's, The Captain's Table, 115 W. Lake Road (Route 394). The cost is $20. For reservations, phone Deb Duncan at 895-4900.

The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will hold a dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Fanny's Restaurant, 3500 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Judi Spear, principal of The Spear Group Inc., will discuss "Do You Have It All? How Much is Enough?" The cost for dinner is $20 for members, $25 non-members. For information, phone Joyce DeLong at 634-4632. The Office of Urban Initiatives, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and the Canisius College Urban Community Service program will sponsor the Small Business Loans & Lending Seminar at 6 p.m. in the Advance Training Center, 275 Oak St. There is a $5 fee for non-members. For information or pre-registration, phone 829-2306.

THURSDAY

Buffalo II Business Networking Group will meet at 7 a.m. in the University Inn and Conference Center, 2401 North Forest Road, Amherst. Guests are welcome. For information, phone W. Shawn Manley at 651-6130.

The Western New York Business Network, a networking group for sales professionals, will meet at 7:45 a.m. in Shannon's Pub, 5050 Main St., Snyder. New members welcome. For information, phone Mark Connolly at 893-4774.

The Western New York Technology Development Center will present a workshop on "Market Planning for Small Manufacturers" from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Advanced Training Center, 275 Oak St. The fee is $150 for non-members, $105 for TDC affiliates and WQN members. For information or registration, phone 636-3626.

The Service Corps of Retired Executives will present a workshop on "Starting and Managing Your Business" from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Lackawanna Library on Ridge Road. The $20 fee includes coffee and doughnuts. For more information and/or reservations, phone 551-4301.

The Health Care Industries Association will hold its third annual Industry-University Day Vital Partners Luncheon at noon in the Atrium, Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo Amherst Campus. John Yocheslon, president of the executive committee of the Council on Competitiveness, and Gary T. DiCamillo, chief executive officer and chairman of Polaroid Inc., will discuss "Going Global: The Shape of American Innovation." A reception begins at 11 a.m. For information or registration, phone Robert Barnes at 645-2768.

The Rotary Club of Buffalo will hold a luncheon meeting at 12:15 p.m. in the Harbour Club in Marine Midland Arena. Erie County executive candidates will debate. The cost is $12. The public is welcome. For information or reservations, phone Jeff Hawkes at 854-3397.

The Western New York Small Business Showcase will be held from noon to 9 p.m. in the Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew. Focused on generating sales leads, it will feature seminars and provide resources to showcase local businesses. For information, phone 874-5131.

The Air & Waste Management Association will hold a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Root Five restaurant, 4914 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg. Jim Stack from NYSDEC Region 9 will discuss "NYSDEC Chemical Bulk Storage Regulations." A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for members, $28 non-members. For reservations, phone Mike Carlton at 282-2676, Ext. 221 by Oct. 25.

The Home Improvement Council of WNY will hold a general membership dinner meeting at 6 p.m. in Mackie's Countryside Inn, 3373 Clinton St., West Seneca. Rob Coppola of Warren-Hoffman and Associates, and Bill Besecker of Lovell Safety Management Co. Inc., will discuss "New York State Workers Compensation Construction Employment Limitation Laws."

The Orchard Park Business & Professional Women will hold its annual Lucky Numbers Dinner at 7 p.m. in the McKinley Park Inn, S-3950 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell. A cash bar begins at 6 p.m. For ticket information, phone 662-5897.

FRIDAY

Buffalo First Networking Group will meet at 7 a.m. in the Days Inn, 4345 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. For information or reservations, phone Katie Clark at 882-0666.

Consulting Task Force will sponsor an Executive Briefing on "Boost Your Direct Mail Results" from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Country Kitchen Restaurant, 2075 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. The cost is $25 for up to three people and includes breakfast. For reservations, phone 634-7013, Ext. 16.

"PERB and the Taylor Law: Problems and Prospects Facing School District and Local Government Labor Relations in New York State" will be presented by the New York State Public Employment Relations Board and Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Radisson Hotel & Suites, 4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. The $100 fee includes lunch and materials. For information or reservations, phone Marlene Carney at 852-4191 or 852-3802 (FAX).

A resume/job search seminar for job seekers of all ages will be conducted by Forty Plus of Buffalo Inc. from 10:05 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. in the organization's 7th floor office at 701 Seneca St. The $35 fee includes a resume book. Phone 856-0491 or 655-4526.

Downtown Toastmasters, a public-speaking group, will meet from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the 19th floor executive board room of M&T Bank, One M&T Plaza. Visitors welcome; free continental breakfast and underground parking. Phone Veronica Hogle at 835-5078.

Cornell University and Buffalo State College will sponsor a free public forum, A Visit with Betty Friedan, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the college's Rockwell Hall, 1300 Elmwood Ave. She will discuss "Gross Domestic Product vs. Quality of Life." For information, phone 852-4191.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Nov. 1

The Health Care Industries Association will hold an Executive Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in The Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave. Thomas E. Baker, executive director of The John R. Oishei Foundation, will speak. The cost is $25 for members, $35 non-members. For information or reservations, phone 829-3888 or 829-3885 (FAX).

The Engineering Society of Buffalo will hold its monthly Ways and Means and board of directors meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Deerwood Country Club, 1818 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. For reservations, phone phone Donna at 873-4455.

Nov. 2

The Rotary Club of Buffalo-Sunrise will hold a breakfast meeting from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Radisson Suites, 601 Main St. The cost is $10 for members and visiting Rotarians; guests free. For reservations, phone Greg Norton at 847-8170.

The Health Care Industries Association will hold a luncheon meeting at noon at The Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave. Three members of Salomon Smith Barney will give a Wall Street analyst's report. The cost is $35 for members, $50 non-members. For information or reservations, phone 829-3888 or 829-3885 (FAX).

The Bar Association of Erie County and the Niagara International Trade Council will sponsor a joint luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. at the Saturn Club, 977 Delaware Ave. Philip Jenkinson, managing partner of Triplet & Associates, will discuss "Acquire a Company in Europe, Create Jobs in Buffalo." Tickets are $25. For information, phone 852-7641.

Nov. 3

The Engineering Society of Buffalo Retirees will hold a luncheon meeting at noon in the Family Tree Restaurant, 4346 Bailey Ave., Eggertsville. For information, phone Donna at 873-4455.

The Northtowns Charter Chapter of American Business Women's Association will hold a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Transit Valley Country Club, Transit Road, East Amherst. Mark Wright, a certified executive chef, will demonstrate preparations of the dinner menu that will be served. Wine sampling will accompany the entree. Prospective members and guests are welcome. For necessary reservations, phone Elaine S. Friedhaber at 882-1644.

The International Association of Administrative Professionals, Buffalo Chapter, will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Shelley Stoeckl will discuss "Stressed at Work: Breathe It Away!" For information, phone Maureen A. Kirchmyer at 675-1749.