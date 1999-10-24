AFTER SLOW START, SOME HUME COOKING BRINGS HOME THE NO. 1 RANKING

There were rumblings around the Western New York amateur golf scene this spring that Tim Hume just might be vulnerable.

The area's dominant player opened the season by tying for 11th -- horrors! -- on his home course at the Park Country Club Invitational in May.

But sure enough, by the time the Buffalo District championship rolled around in July, Hume was back in his familiar spot -- way ahead of everybody else.

Hume's eight-stroke victory for the BDGA title reaffirmed his standing as the area's best player -- and one of the best of all time. It was his record fourth straight victory in the event. It also helped carry him to the No. 1 ranking in Western New York for the third year in a row.

This is the first year since the ranking began that the top players were decided by a points system. It was initiated by the Buffalo District Golf Association and replaced the poll that had been used since 1993.

"I had a terrible spring," admitted the 37-year-old Hume. "I just didn't play as much as the past couple seasons, because of work. It was the worst spring I can remember. My swing just wasn't there.

"But for the three weeks before the districts I started working really hard on my game. I spent more practice time and I worked hard on my short game. The tournament was very important to me, and all that practice time helped me prevail."

Hume drew chuckles from some people the Sunday before the districts when he went out and walked the 18 holes at Westwood Country Club.

"I've played the course so many times, but there's a big advantage to getting mentally ready to play," he said. "Some guys had the attitude that Westwood's a piece of cake, but it's a good course. All of a sudden the wind kicked up to 30 mph. And the course was in phenomenal shape. The greens were fast, the rough was high. You hit it in the rough, and you've got problems. You really had to keep it in the fairway and know exactly where you wanted to put the ball."

Hume racked up enough points in the other 12 events in the points system to easily take the top ranking. He was eighth at the state mid-amateur, tied for third at the Champion of Champions event, tied for fifth at the Crag Burn Invitational and was a semifinalist at the BDGA Match Play championship.

The new points system succeeded in creating more excitement among top amateur players because this year they could earn recognition beyond a top-10 listing and there was no subjectivity involved in the list.

"We modeled it as a combination of what the Syracuse and Rochester districts are doing," said Fred Silver of Niagara Falls CC and the BDGA board of directors. "It certainly encouraged people to play. We had good fields. People were talking about the list during the season and they especially were interested in trying to get to the top 16 to make the match-play championship."

The advent of the Park Invitational helped make the points system possible. Now there are enough scratch individual events to give all top players a chance to win points.

The points system encouraged the initiation of three new events this year -- the Crag Burn Invite, the club champions event at East Aurora CC, and the match-play final at the Country Club of Buffalo.

Westwood CC's Bob Rosen, who joined the BDGA's Whitey Nichols, Silver and Hume in establishing the system, said Westwood is considering running a scratch invitational next year.

"Next year we're talking about adding a couple more events to the points system," Silver said. "I think if you look at how the top 20 ended up, it was a fair assessment. Timmy had the best year."

Four players who never had been ranked before cracked the top 10 -- Tan Tara's Tom Johnson at No. 5, Crag Burn's Tony Hejna at No. 6, Rosen at No. 7 and Transit Valley's Bob Dewitt at No. 9.

Nos. 2, 3 and 4 all have been among the top five in the past.

Jim Smith of Crag Burn turned 50 this year and finished a distant second to Hume. Smith was runner-up at the state mid-amateur and the Crag Burn Invite and won the match-play title (2 and 1 over Silver). No. 3 Tom Gantress, a 42-year-old from Sheridan Park, tied for second at the district and at the Crag Burn Invite and was typically solid all season.

No. 4 was John Gaffney of Brookfield, who won the state amateur at Wanakah in July. The ranking committee will make some minor adjustments to the points system over the winter, and it should consider giving the state amateur a bit more weight. This year the state amateur winner got 200 and the district winner got 250. Gaffney arguably should have been a spot higher in the ranking, maybe two.

Not that Gaffney minds. Winning the state amateur made his career.

"I got what I was trying to achieve for 21 years," said Gaffney, 40. "After finishing second a couple times and third a couple times and fourth a couple times (in state events), it was starting to really bug me. I really thought the only chance I had was to get hot at a mid-am."

Gaffney, however, played brilliantly at Wanakah. He shot 4-under in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals. The latter win was over Troy's Matt Clarke, who reached the round of 16 this year at the U.S. mid-amateur.

"In the match against Clarke I probably hit only two unsolid shots," Gaffney said. "Everything else I hit dead in the middle of the clubface."

Gaffney wasn't nearly as sharp in the final against college star Davidde Giordano of Rochester. But he rallied from four holes down with 12 to play and won on the second playoff hole, the 38th of the match.

Tan Tara's Johnson, 44, increased his practice time this season from two to four hours a week, and it paid off. He finished fourth at the district, seventh at Park and lost in the semifinals of the match play to Smith, 2 and 1.

Hejna, 31, is a former state boys champ who moved back to the Buffalo area last year. He won at Park and tied for fifth at Crag Burn.

Rosen, 38, has been one of the area's better players since winning the district title in '93. He moved up from 17th to seventh in the standing by finishing fourth at the state mid-amateur at Crag Burn. He missed only four fairways in three rounds, no small feat at Crag Burn, where the heather makes the rough so intimidating.

"The visual impact of what that heather does to you standing on the tee is huge," Rosen said. "I putted well and drove the ball well."

No. 8 Kyle Gay of Brookfield and No. 9 Dewitt both reached the round of 32 at the state amateur. Dewitt was fourth at the district. Lancaster's Jay Stellrecht tied for second at the district.