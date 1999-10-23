PASSENGER DIES IN CLARENCE CRASH

A 73-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a four-car traffic accident in the Town of Clarence.

Valentina Borawski of Erie, Pa., was pronounced dead in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, state police at Clarence said.

The accident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sheridan Drive about 100 feet east of Harris Hill Road.

Borawski was a passenger in a car driven by Cecilia R. Lenz, 74, of Eggertsville. Lenz's car was struck broadside as she turned left in front of a vehicle operated by Richard Cole, 17, of Clarence. Her car then struck two unoccupied parked cars in the parking lot of a local business.

Lenz was admitted to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in serious but stable condition, troopers said.

The westbound lanes of Sheridan Drive were closed for about two hours while troopers reconstructed the accident, which remains under investigation.