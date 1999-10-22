Perennial winner Danny Lynn Wilson was still surprised; long-suffering nominee Leah Pinnavaia was mobbed by her bandmates, and the usually vocal Peter Vogt was speechless.

The three were among winners in 69 categories at the 19th annual Buffalo Music Awards Thursday evening at the Sideshow Music Hall, inside the Funhouse.

"I thought I was the Susan Lucci of the Buffalo music scene," said Pinnavaia as she accepted her honors as Original Female Vocalist, an award she had been nominated for six times previously.

Blues guitarist and singer Danny Lynn Wilson took home his third Blues Male Vocalist award. "I don't believe this. I'm always surprised to win," said Wilson, who has also been honored several times with his group, The Danny Lynn Wilson Band.

Vocalist Peter Vogt of Humbucker (formerly God's Children) arrived late to learn he had been named Original Male Vocalist. "I don't know what to say. I'm speechless and I'm ecstatic," he said, clutching his award.

Highlights of the evening also included cover band Why on Earth winning Rock/Alternative Band for the third consecutive year and Johnny Revolting winning its second Original Punk/Ska Band award. Bag won honors in the newest category, Jam Band, and Thursday at the Square was again named Best Festival.

Nearly 200 musicians were nominated in areas including blues, rock, R&B, hip-hop/rap, alternative, Top 40, Latin and Oldies. Music club and venue nominations were just as diverse, listing blues, acoustic, dance, country and even Canadian Club.

The diversity of the awards was appreciated by Van Taylor of Taylor Made Jazz. "The awards bring all different styles of music together and gives musicians a chance to meet. I love all styles of music. I love this. I get to see everybody," Taylor said.

Not everyone was as happy however, with grumblings once again heard this year over winners being chosen by mail-in ballots published in Nite-Life magazine and the tendency for winners to have common management. "You can see which management company stuffed the envelopes," said one person who asked to remain anonymous.

Interspersed between awards were 15-minute performances showcasing the diverse sounds of acoustic performer Tom Stahl; the urban R&B band Carole; the oldies group Boys of Summer; the blues of the Danny Lynn Wilson Band; Boogie Monsters; the sweaty rock 'n' roll of the Dollywatchers, and rock cover bands Why on Earth, Black Widow and Day for Night.

"The awards began to honor cover bands and has evolved to support all styles of music. We're still trying to do what we've always done with the awards: promote and help local bands," said Dave Koester of Nite-Life, producer of the Buffalo Music Awards. "Winning an award doesn't mean you'll become national or famous, but it will give you more presence in the community whether it's through more club bookings or recording opportunities."

Taylor took it one step further. "It's up to the groups to take advantage of their awards and to market themselves now."

The winners are:

Rock Band: Barking Spiders; Hard Rock: Head First; Rock/Alternative: Why on Earth; Tribute Band: Dangerous Hours; Classic Rock: Money Band; Top 40: Joyryde; Oldies ('50s-'60s): Bedrock Boys; Group Vocals: Boys of Summer; Latin/World Beat: Dreadbeats.

Solo: Tom Sartori; Duo/Trio: Simpleton; Rock Male Vocalist: Mark Valentino; Rock Female Vocalist: Jessie Galante; Rock Guitarist: Kevin Blakita; Rock Keyboardist: Mike Lacki; Rock Bassist: Mike Runo; Rock Drummer: Sandy Belski; Percussionist: Emil Lattimer.

New Group: Rred Heart; Blues Band: Crusin Deuces; Blues Male Vocalist: Danny Lynn Wilson; Blues Female Vocalist: Gretchen Schulz; Blues Guitarist: Eric McConnell; Blues Keyboardist: Jim Wozniak; Blues Bassist: Tom Reinhardt; Blues Drummer: Pete Holguin; Blues Sax Player: Jukebox Scales; Blues Harmonica: Dan Harper.

Original Rock: Cosmic Stepping Stone; Original Hard Rock: Evil Rufus Kay.; Original Pop: Girlpope; Original Alternative: Leon and the Forklifts; Original Punk/Ska: Johnny Revolting; Original Jam Band: Bag.

Industrial/Hardcore/Metal: Elevation of Depression; Original Acoustic (Solo/Duo): NSS; Original Male Vocalist: Peter Vogt; Original Female Vocalist: Leah Pinnavaia; Original Guitarist: Mike Criscione; Original Keyboardist: Mark Frey; Original Bassist: Rob Peltier; Original Drummer: Poultry; Original Instrumentalist: Feedback Bernie.

R&B Group: Kimalin; R&B Male Vocalist: Daddy Rat; R&B Female Vocalist: Shirley Harris; R&B Guitarist: John Hardy; R&B Keyboardist: Percy Jones; R&B Bassist: Jennifer May; R&B Drummer: Kyle Bell.

Hip Hop/Rap Solo: Noble; Hip Hop/Rap Group: Raw Intelligence; Hip Hop/Rap DJ: DJ Noodles. Hip Hop/Rap Producer: Kid Kold.

Blues Club: The Blues Room; Acoustic/Folk Club: Metzger's Pub; Dance Club: Flash; Country Club: Valley View Inn; Canadian Club (Fort Erie/Niagara Falls): Club Paradise; Pop Rock Top 40 Club: The Elmwood Lounge; Rock/Alternative Club: Rock 'n' Roll Heaven (formerly the Barcade); Concert Club: Tralfamadore Cafe; Restaurant/Music Club: Dock at the Bay; Jazz/R&B Club: Calumet Arts Cafe; New Club: Mixer's; Party Bar (U.S.): The Bradford Grill; Eclectic Club: The Funhouse.