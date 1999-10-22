Ongoing

The trouble with stereotypes

From a visual standpoint, "Irish Republicans: Ireland and America" at CEPA gallery is a conventional portrait exhibition. But these straightforward images of Irish republicans, young and old, famous and obscure, become something else with the help of some informative text panels. Image and word work together until what we have is something very much like a collective portrait of an entire political movement. The show, with photos and text by former Buffalonian Kevin Noble and an early member of the alternative art scene of the late '70s, depict the human faces behind "The Troubles." There is a seriousness in these portraits, almost a solemnity, that is in marked contrast to the often sensationalist media images that have followed the struggle for freedom in Ireland.

Some of these individuals we know from newspapers and TV -- Gerry Adams, leader of Sinn Fein, the most prominent example. Others, like Rosleen Ferris, a woman who works in a Belfast bookstore to support the families of the imprisoned, are virtually unknown on these shores. Among the other subjects are musician Seanchai, a.k.a. Chris Byrne, whose recent CD, "Rebel Hip Hop," is a mix of hip-hop, reggae and traditional Irish music. And there's George Harrison (no, not that one). Harrison, now 81, joined the IRA in 1930 and has a long history of involvement in liberation struggles around the world, from South Africa to Central America to Cuba.

Noble has been photographing individuals involved in the Irish Republican movement for a decade now. In 1994 he produced and directed a documentary video, "Toward a Lasting Peace," which follows a nine-city U.S.tour by Gerry Adams.

The exhibition continues on view through Oct. 29 in CEPA Gallery's first floor gallery in the Market Arcade Building, 617 Main St. For more information, call 856--2717.

--Richard Huntington