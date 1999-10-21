THE ALMANAC-THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Data at noon

Temperature .... 49

Humidity .... 60 %

Wind velocity .... SW-12

High this date/1894....81

Low this date/1952 ....27

Same Date Last Year

Maximum temperature .... 49

Minimum temperature .... 40

Character of day .... showers

Daylight Hours

Sunrise today .... 7:35

Sunset today .... 6:23

Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:36

Length of day .... 10 hrs/48 mins

Moonrise today .... 5:06 p.m.

Moonset today .... 3:31 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Temperatures

High .... 56

Low .... 42

Normal .... 50

Mean .... 49

Departure from normal .... -1

1999 departure .... 434

Degree days .... 16

Degree days since Oct. 1 .... 277

Lake temperature .... 58

Buffalo Temperatures

1 pm 52 9 pm 48 5 am 41

2 pm 53 10 pm 46 6 am 40

3 pm 54 11 pm 45 7 am 40

4 pm 53 Midnt 43 8 am 39

5 pm 52 1 am 44 9 am 41

6 pm 51 2 am 44 10 am 42

7 pm 49 3 am 44 11 am 47

8 pm 49 4 am 42 Noon 49

Precipitation

Yesterday .... .23

Since Oct. 1 .... 2.89

Departure this month .... .95

Since Jan. 1 .... 28.49

1999 departure .... -1.44

Snowfall Wednesday .... none

Since Oct. 1 .... none

Normal to date .... .1

Departure from normal.... -.1

Air Pollution Index

Today .... 20 (good ozo)