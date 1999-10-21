THE ALMANAC-THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Data at noon
Temperature .... 49
Humidity .... 60 %
Wind velocity .... SW-12
High this date/1894....81
Low this date/1952 ....27
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 49
Minimum temperature .... 40
Character of day .... showers
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 7:35
Sunset today .... 6:23
Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:36
Length of day .... 10 hrs/48 mins
Moonrise today .... 5:06 p.m.
Moonset today .... 3:31 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Temperatures
High .... 56
Low .... 42
Normal .... 50
Mean .... 49
Departure from normal .... -1
1999 departure .... 434
Degree days .... 16
Degree days since Oct. 1 .... 277
Lake temperature .... 58
Buffalo Temperatures
1 pm 52 9 pm 48 5 am 41
2 pm 53 10 pm 46 6 am 40
3 pm 54 11 pm 45 7 am 40
4 pm 53 Midnt 43 8 am 39
5 pm 52 1 am 44 9 am 41
6 pm 51 2 am 44 10 am 42
7 pm 49 3 am 44 11 am 47
8 pm 49 4 am 42 Noon 49
Precipitation
Yesterday .... .23
Since Oct. 1 .... 2.89
Departure this month .... .95
Since Jan. 1 .... 28.49
1999 departure .... -1.44
Snowfall Wednesday .... none
Since Oct. 1 .... none
Normal to date .... .1
Departure from normal.... -.1
Air Pollution Index
Today .... 20 (good ozo)
Share this article