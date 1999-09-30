CLASS IS IN SESSION

She has counseled people for years on her talk show, but lecturing students in a classroom setting was a bit more unsettling for Oprah Winfrey.

"I haven't been this nervous since I danced with Tina Turner," Winfrey said Tuesday after her teaching debut at Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Winfrey and longtime beau Stedman Graham are teaching "Dynamics of Leadership" at the top-ranked business school, where 110 students were lucky enough to snag a spot in the 10-week course.

"I speak to millions every day, but it's different one-on-one when people have paid to hear you say something meaningful," she said.

After the nervousness subsided, Winfrey said she quickly got into the swing of teaching. She gave herself a B.

Winfrey's involvement in the class was announced in May. Graham, head of his own marketing firm and author of a best seller, has taught sports marketing at Kellogg for two years.