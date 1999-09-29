SAMUEL G. COLETTA, PASTOR AND BARBER

Samuel G. Coletta, 101, a former barber and onetime pastor of the Italian Christian Church in Buffalo, died Monday (Sept. 27, 1999) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

A native of Italy, Coletta co-owned Frank's Barber Shop. He was a 75-year member of the Christian Churches of North America, formerly the Lockport Christian Church.

Coletta lived in Erie, Pa., for several years and was pastor of the Italian Christian Church in Buffalo for many years.

His first wife was the late Rose Coletta.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son, Louis, of Phoenix; three daughters, Sara Price of Pendleton, Cora Banister of the Town of Tonawanda and Betty Lou Krug of Lockport; a sister, Mary Cambria of California; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Gaul Funeral Home, 263 East Ave. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

