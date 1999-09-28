DANFORTH FACES DAUNTING TASK IN PROBING WACO STANDOFF

John Danforth has an impossible job. The former senator from Missouri has been appointed to probe the government's handling of the standoff at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco where more than 80 people died.

Danforth's job is impossible because, no matter what his final report says, he will never be able to silence the conspiracy theorists -- possibly for good reason. As with much of the Clinton administration, the public has been fed a steady diet of lies about the government's actions. At this point, it's hard to know what to believe. But Danforth could still do some good. The majority of Americans are still willing to listen to reason, and Danforth may be able to present a well-balanced report that convinces the majority in the middle that it is a thorough documentation of what happened at Waco. . . .

All Americans -- including extremists -- deserve a full accounting of government actions in Waco, no matter who gets a black eye. Until we receive one, we have nothing to believe but the conspiracy theories.