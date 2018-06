Alice Beck, volunteer coordinator for Niagara Hospice, said that new volunteers will begin training during a session from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in its Lockport service center, 4675 Sunset Drive. The five-week training program continues through Oct. 28, with a sixth session offered on Nov. 4 for those interested in providing direct care.

Volunteers ages 18 and up can attend by calling Beck at 439-4417.