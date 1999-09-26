COUNTRY FAIR BUZZES WITH COOKING, CONTESTS, EXHIBITS

A sunny fall day draped in the fragrance of flowers was the setting Saturday for the village's second annual Country Fair.

One exhibitor, Paul J. Capen, a Newfane beekeeper, entertained onlookers abuzz with questions on just what goes into making honey.

Capen said he uses a hot knife to cut the wax from a honeycomb, then places it into a barrel, where centrifugal force is employed to extract the honey.

Does he fear bee stings?

"You're not a flower with nectar," Capen said. "You're not sweet with honey there. . . . You're not disturbing them."

He explained to the small crowd that beeswax, which he offered for sale, is used to make candles and in cosmetics and suet, as well as a leather preservative.

Capen said he was not sure how many of the buzzing honey-makers he keeps at his home. "Too many to count. If you play with fire, what happens to you? You get burnt."

The fair also featured pie bakers, cooks and bakers, who gathered at the Red Brick School on North Fourth Street.

Town Police Officer Robert S. Coulter said he thought 6,000 to 8,000 had attended the festival by late afternoon. "They seem to be enjoying themselves. It's really been a good day."

Winners from the fair's competition included:

Maureen Castiglione of Lewiston -- best of show for perennial arrangements, first place for arrangements, first place for raisin bread and first place for her oatmeal raisin chocolate chip cookies.

Jean Murray of Lewiston -- best of show for relish and first place for her chili sauce.

Don and Camille Heim of Lewiston -- first place for grandma's harvest cake.

Kate Calbone of Lewiston -- first place for salsa and best of show for her Florida pie.

Sandy Benham of Sanborn -- first place for pickles.

Angela Cramb of Sanborn -- first place for her wildflower display.

Eleanor Marshall of Lewiston -- first place for perennials with a rose.

Robin Stevens of Lewiston -- first place for annuals with dahlia.

Marty Garner of Lewiston -- first place for her basil.

Angela Gallow of Lewiston -- best of show for vegetables and pumpkin, scariest scarecrow and best of show for her scarecrow.

Mark Gallow of Lewiston -- first place for his corn stalks and best tomato.

Anthony Vandergrift of Niagara Falls -- most original scarecrow.