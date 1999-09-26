CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS ON OCT. 8

A car seat safety inspection will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Audubon Medical Center, 1360 N. Forest Road, Getzville.

The free inspection will detect unsafe or outdated car seats. Any car seat more than seven years old is unacceptable under new federal safety guidelines, according to County Sheriff Patrick M. Gallivan.

The event is sponsored by Buffalo Pediatrics Associates, Audubon Woman's Medical Associates and law enforcement agencies.