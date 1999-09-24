WEST SENECA YOUTH COURT RECRUITING NEW MEMBERS

The West Seneca Youth Court is recruiting new members between the ages of 13 and 15 who are residents of, or attend, West Seneca schools.

This Youth Court, established in 1984, is a volunteer service that deals with peers who may be given a choice to go before Youth Court rather than face disciplinary action or the municipal court system.

Successful applicants work their way through the court system, serving in every capacity. The court meets 10 a.m. to noon one or more Saturdays each month. Successful applicants will take an eight-week training program conducted by local attorneys to prepare them for their duties.

Applications, available at East and West middle and high school offices, all parochial school offices or Town Hall, must be in by Oct. 1. Orientation will be held Oct. 9 and interviews Oct. 30. For more details, call the Youth Court office at 674-2284.