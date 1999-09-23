MACK FACING 27 FELONY COUNTS RELATED TO VOTING FRAUD

Twenty-seven felony charges related to voting fraud lodged against Cattaraugus County Legislator Larry G. Mack will be turned over to a grand jury.

Mack, 47, of Humphrey was arraigned Wednesday evening in Town of Little Valley Court. Just prior to that, six additional charges were filed by the Sheriff's Department, which has been investigating Mack for a week.

He was charged with 21 counts last Thursday.

All charges are for first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and deal with illegally filing applications for absentee ballots and irregularities within ballots cast in Sept. 14 primary elections.

The targeted races were in Legislative District 6, where Mack was trying to gain additional lines for the November ballot. He was seeking the Conservative, Independence and Right To Life parties.

Mack already is on the ballot as a Democrat and is seeking another four-year term representing the towns of Hinsdale, Humphrey, Ischua, Lyndon and Portville.

After police investigators found evidence there were some errors made in filing the absentee ballots, county election commissioners challenged those 50 ballots and decided not to count them this week during a recanvass of the primary election.

They did count votes cast on voting machines and determined that incumbent legislators Mark S. Williams, R-Hinsdale, and Mack each won nominations for the Conservative and Independence parties.

Deputies are continuing to investigate, going door to door to talk to voters about the process used to cast their votes.

Their investigations resulted in the six additional felony charges against Mack on Wednesday.

Just prior to his court appearance before Town Justice Joseph A. Dry, Mack was served with a notice by deputies to surrender his gun permit. The order was signed earlier in the day by County Court Judge Larry M. Himelein.

The surrender is common practice when a person is charged with a misdemeanor or felony crime. Mack is to turn in his pistol today to police.

Mack is free without bail.

Attorney John Elmore of Buffalo, who accompanied Mack to court, said the district attorney has six months to bring the case before a grand jury.

"In the meantime we will be retaining a private investigator and interviewing people to do our own investigation," Elmore said.

District Attorney Edward M. Sharkey has asked Himelein to appoint a special prosecutor to handle Mack's case. As of late Wednesday, no one had been chosen.