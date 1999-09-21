FALLS WOMAN ADMITS GUILT IN $14,548 WELFARE THEFT

A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $14,548 from the welfare system by failing to report her child support payments as income.

Cynthia L. Roy, 39, of 3014 Lockport Road, has already paid back $5,500 and has agreed to make full restitution, according to Sheila Lawrence, chief of the Welfare Fraud Unit of the Niagara County Sheriff's Department.

The money included more than $11,000 in public assistance and the rest was in food stamps. She has been disqualified from both programs and will return to Niagara County Court on Oct. 28 for sentencing on the grand larceny felony by Judge Amy J. Fricano.