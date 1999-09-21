BUFFALO FIRM BUYS N. TONAWANDA PLANT SITE

An exporting company in Buffalo has bought a vacant manufacturing site in North Tonawanda where it will assemble bathroom furnishings for export to the Middle East.

North Tonawanda City Attorney Henry F. Wojtaszek said Monday that EUSA Inc. purchased the former Military Holdings, Rowe Bisonite Paints, and Metal Cladding complex at 470 Niagara Parkway off of Wheatfield Street for a low bid of $45,000 offered at public auction last June 16.

Principles in EUSA are Zack Albayed of Williamsville and his father Mohammed Albayed.

Acceptance of the EUSA bid was originally held up by the North Tonawanda Common Council as too low.

The fenced, 1.6 acre site includes 48,000 square feet of production space, buildings, a high bay building with a loading dock, a laboratory and office. The property was acquired by the city in a tax foreclosure proceeding.

The complex was purchased by Military Holdings in 1992 for $225,000. At the time of sale, $160,000 in back taxes were owed.

Subsequent to the EUSA offer in June, William R. Irr, president of Irr Supply in Wurlitzer Park offered the city $60,000 for the property to expand his operation.

The lower EUSA bid was finally accepted by the Common Council, Wojtaszek said because EUSA agreed to clean up the property. Bathroom components, fixtures, spas and showers manufactured in Canada will be assembled and distributed for export from North Tonawanda.