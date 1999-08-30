LOUD'S LATEST EFFORT SPEAKS VOLUMES

Rob Johnson knows a little something about being shoved into the background.

Before Doug Flutie began performing his magic act last season, Johnson was THE Buffalo Bills' quarterback, not the flip side of a debate.

And that's precisely why he can't help but feel some empathy for wide receiver Kamil Loud.

A year ago, Loud was one of the great stories of the Bills' training camp. He was a seventh-round draft pick from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo who made big play after big play on the practice field and in preseason games to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster.

This summer, however, Loud had been mostly forgotten. With only one catch in a game that counted last year -- a 12-yarder in the wild-card playoff loss in Miami -- he began the preseason with little momentum beyond the lingering promise that he could emerge as a big-play threat. Solid showings in practice and three receptions for 42 yards and no TDs in two preseason games weren't enough for him to escape the considerable shadow of second-round draft pick Peerless Price, Eric Moulds' bid for a second straight Pro Bowl season and Andre Reed's flirtation with retirement.

Loud even found himself taking a backseat to another long-shot story -- rookie free agent Jeremy McDaniel.

But that all changed Saturday night in Cincinnati.

Loud soared back into the forefront of the Bills' preseason with a game-high four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-3 victory over the Bengals.

"He had a great camp last year and really made some people's heads turn," said Johnson, who connected with Loud for a 6-yard score that gave the Bills a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. "And this year we got Peerless, so he's kind of moved to the back. Now he's kind of coming back out and showing what he can do."

Loud showed the Bills more than blazing speed and the ability to get open for a catch. The TD from Johnson came on the series after he caught a 35-yard pass and suffered an injury to his left ankle while being tackled from behind by safety Cory Hall at the Cincinnati 7.

Loud didn't have to say it, but his need to do something special to regain the attention of the coaches outweighed any intolerance he might have had for the pain in his ankle.

"I just stayed in and tried to suck it up," said Loud, whose seven preseason catches for 117 yards rank second on the team behind Price's nine for 128. "But as time went on, it got sore and got kind of tight. It's going to be fine, though."

So, too, it seems, is Loud in his efforts to remain on the Bills' roster.

If the team carries five receivers, Loud figures to have to beat out McDaniel for the fifth spot behind Moulds, Reed, Price and Kevin Williams. But it's possible the Bills will go with six wideouts, meaning Loud and McDaniel are virtual locks.

"I thought I had been doing pretty well in camp," Loud said. "I've made a few mistakes here and there, but overall, I think I've been doing pretty well. But you never know what the coaches think, so I just go out there and keep my head up no matter what."

Head up. Eyes open. Total concentration on the job at hand.

Besides having enough physical skill to compete in the NFL, Loud demonstrated Saturday night that he has gained some knowledge and savvy after one pro season. He applied them on both of his touchdown catches, the first of which came on a 22-yard strike from Flutie that he snared in the back of the end zone less than a minute before halftime.

"When I came out, the corner (Corey Sawyer) looked like he was playing up on me, so I thought I was going to have to go over the top," Loud said. "But when Doug was calling the cadence, (Sawyer) backed off of me, so I just ran him off, went out and just went in -- and the ball was right there.

"The second touchdown was a post-corner, a three-step slant in and then out. The corner was playing off of me, so I just sold the slant and broke back outside and Rob hit me right in the corner of the end zone."

But Loud hasn't let his big night go to his head. He remains every bit the humble, low-keyed player he was as a rookie. If his rookie season taught him anything, it was that performance counts.

"I just go out there and play, week in and week out, and do my best," he said. "Hopefully, when a ball comes my way, I just make a play -- just make it happen like I know I can."

Loud's teammates are rooting for him, as are the coaches.

"Kamil's one of those guys that busts his tail every play, every snap, whether it's blocking downfield or running plays or whatever," Flutie said. "He had two (scoring) opportunities and he made the plays. That's the way it has to be."

"We thought he looked good last year and we wanted to give him an opportunity this year," coach Wade Phillips said. "He got open and made some plays for us. I was glad for him because he's got talent."

The Bills' players had Sunday off. They are scheduled to return to practice today at Ralph Wilson Stadium.