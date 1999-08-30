HERD BULLPEN SHINES AGAIN; FRYMAN ON THE WAY

SYRACUSE -- Five games out of first place with 10 to play makes it tough for the Buffalo Bisons to win the International League's North Division title, but the Herd is hot and heading home with more help on the way.

The Bisons got another clutch hit from Chan Perry and a big lift in the bullpen from Sean DePaula to defeat the Syracuse SkyChiefs, 5-4, Sunday before 5,596 at P&C Stadium.

To make things even more promising for the upcoming four-game homestand at Dunn Tire Park (two against Ottawa starting tonight at 7 on Radio 1520, and two with Rochester), veteran Cleveland third baseman Travis Fryman will join the Herd today on a rehabilitation assignment.

Fryman has been on rehab with Double-A Akron for a week. He suffered torn knee ligaments with the Tribe early in June.

Sunday's victory left the Bisons five games behind first place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a 5-1 winner over Ottawa. Enjoying its best month of the season, Buffalo is 18-9 in August, including 9-2 on the road.

Perry started the game hitting .351 with runners in scoring position and two out, and he faced the same situation in the ninth inning. He came through with a double to left-center off Syracuse relief pitcher Brian Smith to knock in Bill Selby (who had walked), breaking a 4-4 tie. Selby went 4 for 4 in Buffalo's 6-4 win Saturday, including a home run for the fourth straight game.

"(Smith) didn't want to get beat by him," Perry said. "With me, I had one hit yesterday and none to that point today. You don't want to get beat by the guy who's hot."

Perry had struck out on a fastball in his previous at-bat. "I was looking for another fastball, and (Smith) left it up a little more than he wanted to."

DePaula, who had a 1-2-3 ninth inning in earning his first save as a Bison on Saturday, struck out the side in the ninth Sunday, despite walking the second batter he faced. He was making just his fifth appearance out of the bullpen for the Herd.

Dave Telgheder (7-8) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of relief of starter Travis Driskill.

Scott Morgan's seventh home run as a Bison (he had 26 this season at Akron) followed Chris Turner's single for a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Andy Thompson homered for Syracuse in the second.