Frank J. Salimbene, 74, of Michelle Court, who was a salesman for the former Wake's Men's Shop on Main Street in Niagara Falls, died Thursday (Aug. 26, 1999) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in Rochester and moved to Niagara Falls in 1946. He had lived in Piffard before moving to Niagara Falls.

Salimbene enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing.

He was a graduate of York Central High School in Greigsville and was valedictorian of his class.

Salimbene served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a radio operator with Troop 38 Recognizance Squadron, receiving the Purple Heart.

He worked at the former Noah's Ark store on Main Street, Niagara Falls, as an assistant manager for 33 years until 1982. He then worked at the former Wakes Men's Shop from 1982 to 1993 as a salesman.

Salimbene was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and of Knights of Columbus Council 247.

Survivors include his wife, the former Sue A. Destino; and a brother, Ross of North Tonawanda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 620 Center St., following prayers at 9:15 in the M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St., Niagara Falls. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum, Niagara Falls.

