PUBLIC HEARING TO ADDRESS REGULATING ALL UTILITIES

A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Council chambers at City Hall on a new city ordinance to regulate public utilities, ranging from cable television to the electric company, according to Council President James W. Pitts, who sponsored the measure.

Pitts unveiled the legislation at a news conference Thursday, saying it will help the city deal with the rapid expansion of telecommunications technology while protecting the rights of the city and residents.

Among other things, the law provides for franchise fees for any company using public property for business.

"Without it (the fee), the property taxpayers would be paying for a portion of the overhead of private companies," he said.

The law is also expected to help maintain city rights of ways and standards for safety, congestion and other problems posed by utility projects.