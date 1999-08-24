SUSPECT WANTED BY PENNSYLVANIA IN HEROIN TRAFFICKING ARRESTED

A man suspected of trafficking heroin between Buffalo and Altoona, Pa. was arrested by Erie County sheriff's narcotic detectives Monday morning at his father's Lower West Side home.

Efrain Hidalgo Jr., 26, faces nine felony federal charges stemming from a three-month investigation into heroin trafficking by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Hidalgo, who was taken into custody without incident from the home on Seventh Street, is accused of transporting large quantities of heroin from Buffalo to Altoona by soliciting several drug "runners" to transport the heroin every three to five days from Buffalo to DuBois, Pa.

Once the drugs reached their destination in DuBois, individuals from Altoona would drive to the bus station, pick up the drug runner and packages of heroin, returning to Altoona to sell it, police said.

The runners would transport between 200 and 500 bags of heroin each trip. The drug, which sells for $20 per bag on Buffalo streets nets about $40 in Pennsylvania, Erie County narcotics detectives reported.

Hidalgo faces five counts of intent to deliver a controlled substance; one count of criminal conspiracy; one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; and two counts of corrupt organization.

He is being held at the county Holding Center pending an extradition hearing this morning.